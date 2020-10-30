Less than a week before Election Day, Stone and Taney county residents welcomed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to Branson on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Starting on Oct. 24, Parson begin his “Mike Works Bus Tour,” which has taken him to campaign stops all across the state of Missouri. For his tour stop at the Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre in Branson on Thursday, Parson was joined by Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
During the rally, attendees heard from Parson, Kehoe and Fitzpatrick as they discussed Parson’s campaign platforms. Following the rally, Parson visited with members of the local media where he shared his thoughts on the rally and what he’s fighting for as a candidate.
“It’s a great way to start the day off. It’s a great crowd down here. A lot of enthusiasm, and I think people are understanding how important this election is,” said Parson. “The Democrat party of old is not who we’re running against. It’s the new liberal hard left with a liberal agenda and a socialist agenda to it and Missourians are not going to go for it. Missourians, I don’t believe, are going to go down that road. I think they’re going to fight for those fundamental values, their Christian values and moral values and the things we believe in this state.”
On Oct. 13, the Branson Board of Aldermen voted to extend the city of Branson face covering ordinance indefinitely. When asked his thoughts on the city passing such an ordinance, Parson said that he totally supports it.
“I believe in local control. I believe in those fundamental elections, whether they’re school boards, whether they’re cities or whether they’re counties. That’s the people’s voices. They need to make those decisions for themselves. How that’s going to effect them in their counties and their cities. They’ve got to step up to the plate and make those tough decisions.”
Parson also further explained why he wanted the local governments to have their own control regarding a face covering mandate.
“Look, if you give the Governor the power to do that, as I said today on the stage, today it’s a mask, tomorrow it’s a vaccine, and do we really want one person without any public input whatsoever to mandate every man, woman and child to take a vaccine. I don’t believe those are the values of the state,” said Parson.
Kehoe also took a moment to visit with members of the media, where the same question regarding Branson’s face covering ordinance was asked.
“Where there’s areas, municipalities with locally elected leaders feel like they need to implement that, those are leaders that are accountable to their citizens and then they’ll make sure they do what they think is right,” said Kehoe. “Missouri is not a one size fits all state. You can’t paint us with one big brush. We’re very different in different parts of our sectors of the economy and in different parts of our community, so letting community leaders and local officials decide those types of issues we think is best.”
In September, both Parson and his wife, First Lady Teresa Parson, tested positive for coronavirus. Parson was also asked to comment on whether or not his perspective on COVID-19 has changed since contracting the virus.
“We knew what the risk factors were. We got it. We dealt with it. I’m thankful and we’re blessed that way we’ve been through it. My heart still goes out to people that loose love ones,” said Parson. “Teresa in three or four days she got back on her feet. I didn’t have any symptoms, but life goes on. For the ones that survive this, you know they’re blessed to survive it and go on. Again for the ones that’s lost their lives, my heart goes out to those people, because it is a real deal. It is a real virus and it’s going to effect people differently.”
Kehoe also addressed the $15 million in CARES Act funding that was designated for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) to help rebuild the states tourism industry.
“I’m the vice chairman of the tourism commission. Tourism is our No. 2 industry in the state. 301,000 Missouri families work for tourism,” said Kehoe. “I can’t be thankful enough that Treasurer Fitzpatrick and Governor Parson listened to us and provided CARES Act funding for our DMO’s for Taney County and DMO’s (for the) Branson area. DMO’s were able to take advantage of that CARES Act money to keep their acts going and that’s really been helpful for them.”
For the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election, Parson is running against Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway, Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome Howard Bauer. Kehoe is facing Democratic candidate Alissia Canady, Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo.
