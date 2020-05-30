Dozens of cars were lined up below Table Rock Dam at noon Saturday as people watched the Army Corps of Engineers open four of the dam’s spillway gates.
In a press release, the Corps said they were going to release about 5,500 cubic feet per second from the spillways. Combined with water already being released through the hydropower turbines, the total release was to be 17,500 cubic feet per second.
The Corps releases water from the dams in response to on-the-ground rainfall, not forecasts, to best minimize flood damage. Corps officials originally expected to begin releasing water from the dam on Tuesday, May 26, but ended up holding off until Saturday.
To learn more, visit www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.