With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the city of Branson passing a face covering ordinance that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31, face coverings are now a new everyday norm.
With four months now following the official passage of the ordinance, some may wonder how is the ordinance going, are people complying?
According to Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews, there is compliance.
“We are seeing compliance with the ordinance, both from the businesses posting, the businesses reminding customers that they need to be wearing face coverings,” he said. “The people who are coming to town or live here, we’re seeing compliance with face coverings.”
With the education process now behind them, according to Matthews, enforcement of the ordinance is being done.
“So we have taken enforcement. We have some enforcement action early, (at) one of the Board of Aldermen meetings,” said Matthews. “Since then we have taken enforcement action on a business and an individual for face coverings. When I say businesses, it’s either improper signage or not having signage. We have taken enforcement action against a business and we’ve also provided that same business the appropriate signage.
“We have issued one citation to a person for not wearing a face covering inside of a business.”
According to Matthews, the Branson Police Department has spent a considerable time educating everyone regarding the ordinance.
“When the ordinance was passed we spent considerable time on an education process where every contact that we had, it was an education process,” said Matthews. “Since the ordinance was passed we’ve had to revisit some of those educational processes, but clearly we’ve moved beyond the education process and we’re into the enforcement phase and we have taken some enforcement.
“What we’re finding is that when citizens call 911, our response times are not allowing us to get there when the actual violations are occurring, so we’re having conversations with the staff of the businesses and things like that. But what we’re finding is the compliance rates are actually fairly good, that we’re seeing more compliance now than we did earlier in the process.”
Matthews also highlights how on the city of Branson’s website, bransonmo.gov, there is a ‘Face Covering Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)’ link that can answer any question one may have about face coverings and how they’re described in the city of Branson’s face covering ordinance.
“We have on the city website a ‘frequently asked questions’ section dealing specifically with face coverings,” said Matthews. “One of the biggest things that we see that we address quite frequently is the clear face shields, which are out of compliance with the ordinance. The ordinance actually says that it has to be a cloth kind of a face covering, over the ears, that kind of stuff, but that’s all in the frequently asked questions.”
To learn more about the city of Branson’s face covering ordinance, visit bransonmo.gov; and click on the red ‘Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and News’ link on the home page. To see the FAQs page discussed above, under ‘Local Response’ click on the ‘Face Covering Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)’ link.
Branson’s current face covering ordinance has no specified end date.
However, according to the FAQs sheet on the city’s website, the “Board of Aldermen and city staff will continue to monitor and assess the COVID-19 situation and will bring this issue before the board at an appropriate time in the future.”
