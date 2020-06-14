The Taney County Health Department has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 14. That's a total of eight cases confirmed on the day.
One of the new cases visited Hollister Summer School, unmasked, from June 3-12. Individuals at that location are being asked by the Taney County Health Department to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and symptoms do appear, to contact their health care provider.
The source of these newest cases are unknown, so are considered community spread.
With five cases confirmed Sunday, that brings Taney County's total number of cases to 24, according to the health department.
The health department continues to recommend taking precautionary measures such as social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene, avoiding highly crowded areas, and staying home if you are sick. The health department is also stressing the importance of getting tested if COVID-19 symptoms appear.
