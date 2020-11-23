The arrival of Aquarium at the Boardwalk is here, and they are open for business.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Aquarium at the Boardwalk and Kuvera Partners, developer of the attraction, announced on social media that the aquarium is now open.
“We’re beyond excited to be able to welcome guests into the Aquarium today and going forward,” said Partner at Kuvera Partners Tej Sundher, in a press release. “Our Husbandry Team and the entire staff has been hard at work preparing, and we think visitors will be mesmerized with the beautiful fish and thoroughly entertained by the fun activities throughout the experience.”
Aquarium at the Boardwalk’s hours are 10 a.m. till 7:30 p.m. through mid-December. According to the press release provided by Kuvera Partners, hours will be extended for the Christmas season.
According to the release, visitors can expect to enjoy:
–Ten exciting zones full of fish and fun
–More than 250 different animal species in 400,000 gallons of saltwater
–Sharks, seahorses, stingrays, lionfish, octopi, eels and more
–An original 5D submarine adventure to the bottom of the sea
–More than 7,200 individual sea animals, soon to exceed 10,000
–Multiple photo ops including a seahorse carousel and a mermaid tail and trident
–Two mirrored art installations that give the sense of infinite ocean life
–A 24-foot-high kelp forest climbing structure for kids
–A gorgeous 16 ft view of a coral reef
“Touch Pools are one of the most popular features in all aquariums,” said Sundher. “We’re pleased to have two of them, one with rays and sharks, and the other with surging water and tide pool animals such as anemones and starfish. It’s been our pleasure to see the pure excitement when guests reach into those pools and connect with the animals.”
At the newly opened Aquarium at the Boardwalk, guests will meet the Aquarium’s characters Aquarius, the wise and helpful giant Pacific Octopus and Finn, the adventurous Golden Puffer.
According to the release, not only will these two fun characters be the first thing guests see on the Boardwalk, but Aquarius the Octopus is represented in numerous ways throughout the experience, beginning with the 55-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture wrapped around the front of the building. Since octopuses are masters of camouflage, you can also find Aquarius hiding in nine fun ways throughout the aquarium.
To purchase tickets online, which is highly encouraged, visit aquariumattheboardwalk.com to get the best day and time for you. Tickets are also available at the box office.
Tickets are date-and-time-specific as guests will be entering the aquarium in 15-minute increments. Face coverings are required to enter and must be worn at all times in the aquarium.
To minimize touch points, the aquarium is only accepting credit and debit cards at this time. No cash will be accepted.
Aquarium at the Boardwalk is located at 2700 W. 76 Country Blvd, Unit A.
Visit aquariumattheboardwalk.com or call 417.335.FISH for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.