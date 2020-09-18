Two people are dead following a boat collision on Table Rock Lake on Friday morning.
According to a report from the Water Patrol Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1993 Ranger 392V crossed the path of a 2018 Bass Cat Caracal at about 7:40 a.m., causing the Bass Cat to strike the front port side of the Ranger.
Deceased are Ted S. Dossett, 55, who was the driver of the Ranger boat, and an unnamed 14-year-old male who was Dossett’s passenger. Both are from Gentry, Ark. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Barry County coroner a little after 9 a.m. No other injuries were reported. The Bass Cat was being driven by William B. Ward, 65, of Shell Knob.
According to the report, the crash occurred about three-fourths of a mile west of Point 24 in Barry County. The report said it is not known what caused the first boat to cross in front of the second boat.
