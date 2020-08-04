Two more Taney County residents have died from COVID-19, brining the total to five.
The Taney County Health Department announced the two deaths on Monday, Aug. 3.
“We are heartbroken to confirm two more deaths in our county from COVID-19,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall.
According to the health department, the fourth individual was a male in his 80s, the fifth individual was a male in his 70s.
According to the health department’s website, as of Monday afternoon, Taney County had 350 confirmed COVID-19 cases among county residents, with 104 of those having recovered. With five fatalities, that leaves 241 active, confirmed cases in the county.
In addition, the county is investigating another 102 cases identified by the state as Taney County cases; however, the county needs to investigate those individuals before confirming whether they are Taney County residents and should be counted as Taney County cases.
As of Monday afternoon, the state showed Taney County with 456 cases.
Beginning last week, the Taney County Health Department stated that it would no longer put out press releases identifying where COVID-19-positive cases have been.
“Basically, all of our staff are doing COVID-19 work, and we need to throw our time and energy into those case investigations,” Marshall said in a video update Monday.
She said at least two-thirds of Taney County’s cases are community-spread, meaning they cannot be connected to a known COVID-19 source.
“That means, basically, COVID-19 is in our community,” she said. “We don’t know where it is, we don’t know how it’s being spread, but we know it’s in our community. At this time, we feel like those itineraries are a little bit of a false sense of security. We want to make sure that people realize that, just because the places you go are not on an itinerary, it doesn’t mean that COVID-19 isn’t out there.”
The Stone County Health Department on Monday reported 13 news cases of COVID-19 in Stone County. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 97, with 65 recovered, one death, and 31 active.
For anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, testing is still available through your primary care physician or through the CoxHealth virtual visits at www.coxhealth.com.
