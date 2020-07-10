The City of Rockaway Beach Events Committee announced Friday morning that the 55th Annual Rockin’ Rockaway 4th of July Celebration went exactly as planned.
“Covid-19 had little impact on the event,” stated a press release. “The patriotic tradition still flown high in old Rockaway on Independence Day, even a huge overcast of a storm with winds kicking vendor’s tents around didn’t slow down old Glories spirit.”
According to the release, this event is paid for entirely by donations from businesses and individuals.
The Events Committee Chairperson Cheryl Lamb reportedly worked diligently for months planning the celebration and coordinating with other organizations like, Western Taney County Fire, who has reportedly come down every year to check out the “firing zone” to make sure the area was safe and everyone was out of harm’s way. According to the release, Rockaway Beach Events Committee is also thankful for the cub scouts from Troop 546.
The scouts have reportedly mowed lawns for a family cemetery, dumped trash, helped with games during the event, led the Pledge of Allegiance in the town meeting and lowered the flag on Veterans Day.
