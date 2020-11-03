The annual Festival of Trees is underway at Branson Landing.
The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for Christian Action Ministries to help provide meals for Taney County families. Through Nov. 29, individuals can shop at the Festival of Trees shop at suite 309 on Branson Landing (next to Build-A-Bear Workshop) and purchase a decorated tree, or one of many other ornaments and accessories, all to benefit CAM.
CAM Executive Director Kevin Huddleston said the festival, in its fourth year, has gotten off to a great start, despite some of the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“I really do believe this is the best festival yet,” Huddleston said.
“We always learn better ways to do this each year. And the leadership we are getting from (CAM Director of Operations) Betty McKenzie is great.”
One of the biggest lessons over the years is that it’s about more than trees. The festival continues to add more ornaments, wreaths, and other decorations for shoppers to buy.
But the trees remain the central focus. As always, lavishly decorated trees are donated by area businesses and individuals. The trees are then sold.
The Fourth Annual Festival of Trees runs through Nov. 29 at the Branson Landing.
