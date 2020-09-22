Hobby Lobby’s new Branson location is officially open.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The chain is closed on Sundays.
According to a press release provided by Hobby Lobby, the Branson store is Hobby Lobby’s 26th location in the state of Missouri.
The 61,000-square-foot retail space, managed by Evelyn Joy, is located at State Hwy 248 and James F Epps Rd., also known as the previous Kmart location.
“The success of our stores in Missouri is a good indicator that Branson shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” said Director of Advertising Kelly Black, in the press release. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
According to the release, Hobby Lobby is a privately held national retail chain with over 900 stores.
This craft and home decor chain offers over 70,000 crafting and home decor products, including: floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
According to the release, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. is an Oklahoma City-based private corporation that began as a miniature picture frame company in 1970 called Greco.
When founder David Green moved his business from the family home to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born and is now “the nation’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retailer.”
Visit hobbylobby.com, download the app or visit their Facebook page ‘Hobby Lobby’.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.