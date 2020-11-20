An early Tuesday morning fire caused major damage to a home and three vehicles in Hollister on Nov. 17.
Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt reported that at 12:10 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 792 Evergreen Street in Hollister. Berndt said that, from the initial call to dispatch, they knew it was a serious fire.
“When we arrived, we had a single-family home well involved, particularly on the porch side of the house. It extended up into the roof, and there was a substantial amount of fire,” said Berndt. “The five people that lived there all made it out, because some of them were still up, and they were able to wake the rest and make it out OK.”
To extinguish the fire, Berndt said they used three hand lines and rotated six crews.
“Initially we had five of our stations respond, and we did ask for Branson to send us also an engine. So we were assisted by them. The bulk of the fire was under control in 40 minutes, but crews remained on scene until 5 o’clock, by the time everything was completed.”
Berndt said they are still unsure what caused the fire.
“The investigation is still ongoing, but the fire started somewhere on the front of the house on the porch area,” said Berndt.
There were no injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the five residents of the home to help them replace all that they lost in the fire.
Michelle Fishman, organizer of the page wrote, “When you wake up from dead sleep and everything you’ve worked your life for is burning in seconds in front of your eyes, can’t say it doesn’t kill you a little inside, but God will provide. We are just asking for prayers and any donations, no matter how small. We have lost everything from our house and two cars completely gone, third almost completely destroyed. Everything inside is ash all the clothes, pictures, belongings, furniture just destroyed, so please if you can help in anyway would be beyond greatly appreciated.”
Visit gofundme.com/f/to-replace-our-lives-work to contribute a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.