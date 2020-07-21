An all new weekend-long pickleball tournament is coming to Branson at the end of this month.
From Friday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 2, the Branson Hilton Convention Center will play host to the inaugural Pickleball Branson Championship Experience: Powered by iPN.
International Pickleball Ambassador and Tournament Organizer Alessandra “Alex” Camara shared the full weekend of events will begin on Friday with the Men’s and Women’s Singles Tournaments.
“At 2 o’clock, we’re going to start our singles competition where people are going to have the opportunity to see players anywhere from the early ages of 15- to 92-year-olds competing,” said Camara. “It’s going to be fun through the whole event.”
On Friday the tournament will also include an Open Play category.
“Anybody can play in that tournament, and we are charging a $5 donation fee,” Camara said. “All the proceeds will go to a charity that’s local here in Branson, and that’s the Together Forever: A Skyler Sanders Family Foundation. We are supporting them, and we’re going to have that fee go 100% to the foundation.”
The Together Forever: A Skyler Sanders Family Foundation provides children or young adults with cancer with an all-expenses-paid vacation to Branson.
Camara added that, on Friday, the tournament will welcome special guest Tyson Apostol, a four-time contestant of the CBS reality show Survivor and the winner of Survivor Season 27 Blood vs. Water, as part of their Family Fun Fest event.
“Tyson is new to pickleball and is going to come and share his love of the sport with us. He’s going to do Q&A, take pictures with fans and players and do all kinds of fun stuff. He’s also going to compete in Saturday and Sunday for a medal,” said Camara. “From 5 to 8 p.m. is family night. Open play and having fun. Come to learn what pickleball is all about.”
On Saturday, tournament play will include Men’s and Women’s Doubles, and on Sunday it will be Mixed Doubles.
“Registration is still open. Right now we are up to 200 players and we still have openings,” said Camara. “To be able to register to play in the tournament, they have until the 27th if we still have openings.”
During the event, there will be a total of 20 pickleball courts set up for tournament play. While the Branson Hilton Convention Center has held everything from archery tournaments to comic conventions to car shows, Camara said it will take a little imagination and a whole lot of tape to transform the convention floor into pickleball courts.
“They have this huge, empty concrete area at the convention center, and we’re going to have a crew volunteer there on Thursday,” said Camara. “We’re going to use a special tape, a white tape that looks like we painted it. Just like tennis courts have the white line, the two-inch, so we have the special two-inch white tape that we’re going to use to mark the courts, and we’re going to use portable nets. So we have 20 nets that we are grateful to have people helping us in volunteering to let us use them. So we’re going use those.”
While this tournament is the first of its kind, and by far the largest, Camara said this isn’t the first pickleball tournament to be held in Branson.
“I have been part of helping local tournaments here for eight years. We’ve had them in two different locations. They were held half at the Branson Sports Club location and the other half at the RecPlex,” said Camara. “We had six courts in each location. We were limited on those tournaments to 220 players, and registration had to close pretty early because we reached that number pretty quickly. So we kind of outgrew it.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Camara said, they are doing a variety of things to ensure players and attendees are safe and healthy during the tournament.
“We have a wife of a player, and she is making masks for us right now. We gave her some of the fabric and materials. She’s making tons of masks,” she said. “So if masks are going to be required, if you’re not playing or the social distancing, its definitely going to be seen throughout. This event will go on with the approval of the health department and the convention center as we know it’s owned by the city. We are being totally open to them in doing what are asked of us to make this event safe for everybody.”
The tournament is free and open to spectators. The registration fee for the tournament is $75.
Camara said they are still actively looking for people to support the tournament either as volunteers or sponsors.
Additional tournament information and the online registration is at pickleballtournaments.com.
