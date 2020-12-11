The season of giving is in full swing and the city of Branson is helping spread some holiday cheer to some local organizations.
Every year the city budgets money to provide some temporary public assistance to local organizations that apply. According to a staff report provided by the city of Branson, the Outside Program Assistance Committee recommended $32,000 be rewarded.
These items were passed on their final reading by the Branson Board of Aldermen at the virtual Dec. 8 meeting.
According to Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, the city budgeted approximately $70,000 this year for this cause.
The committee has also recommended that the city send out a second RFP (request for proposal) for the remaining budgeted funds.
The second RFP was issued on Nov. 10 and had a due date of Dec. 1. The committee will then, once again, review the RFPs submitted and recommendations will be brought back to the board at a later day, according to the report.
The following is the list of rewards from round one:
Branson Regional Arts Council : $3,000
This funding will be used for youth scholarship opportunities for the underprivileged or gifted students in the visual arts and theater arts for Branson youth residents. As well as provide educational youth symphony experience.
Elevate Branson : $7,000
This funding will be used to provide transportation for Branson residents to get to essential medical appointments, health and mental health services. As well as to obtain necessary documents to gain employment (social security cards and birth certificates).
The Faith Community Health Center, Inc. : $12,000
This funding will be used to assist Branson residents when the patient is unable to obtain a prescribed medication for an urgent dental or medical need when the patient would otherwise go untreated.
The Taneyhills Community Library : $5,000
This funding will be used to purchase children’s and young adult books.
The Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County, Inc. : $5,000
This funding will be used to assist with prescription assistance, food, personal hygiene supplies, clothing, diapers and basic necessities for women and their children staying in the women’s shelter.
Every year the city of Branson budgets money to help contract for services for temporary public assistance for local organizations. Bids are then solicited and local agencies that submit bids are then reviewed by the committee.
According to the report, the committee met on Nov. 5 to review the bids and make recommendations for money to be awarded to those who responded to the RFP. Which ended in the $32,000 that was recommended by the committee.
To view the full agenda item visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov ; or click ‘Live Stream’ to watch the recording of the meeting.
Read ‘Branson gives initial approval to public assistance funds’ at bransontrilakesnews.com to read the initial article regarding this item’s first reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.