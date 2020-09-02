The public is invited to join a float parade Saturday on Table Rock Lake to show support for President Donald Trump.
A Facebook page named “2020 Labor Day Weekend TRL Float Parade” has been created regarding the event. As of Wednesday, Aug. 2, the page has 3,700 members.
The parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 and is scheduled to begin at noon where the vessels will travel from the Kimberling City Bridge to the Table Rock Dam.
According to event organizer, John Koedatich, due to the large number of boats participating, there will be a second parade that will also begin at noon and will travel from Shell Knob Bridge to Eagle Rock Bridge.
According to the Facebook page, the event is “a Keep America Great boat parade” that will take place “to show support for our current president.”
Visit “2020 Labor Day Weekend TRL Float Parade” on Facebook.
