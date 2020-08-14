First Baptist Church Branson is hosting their 14th Annual Back-to-School Bash at the Branson Rec-Plex, baseball field parking lot on Sunday, August 16 from 2-4 p.m.
This year the event will be operated as a DRIVE-THRU and everyone will remain in their cars for the duration of the event.
FBC Branson will have 1400 sets to hand out where each student will receive a new backpack and school supplies for FREE.
They are requesting that each student be present to take part in this giveaway.
There will be FBC volunteers working the event that will direct traffic, as well as cones, flags and signs to help navigate the drive-thru and help make the drive-thru simple.
“We’re going to be prepared and then we’re going to learn as we’re doing this,” said FBC Branson Associate Pastor of Community Ministry Terry Brown. “I think that’s the COVID strategy right now for schools, businesses and organizations.”
At the event those who attend can also enjoy a popsicle, great treats and watch a BMX & Skateboard stunt show.
People will enter on the north side of the large baseball parking lot and will be directed toward the south in several lanes.
According to Brown, upon arrival volunteers will immediately hand you a registration card to find out who came and let them know of similar upcoming events.
This will also help ensure that every student that attends receives their backpack and school supplies even if they were to run out.
“We have 1400 sets, so it’s the backpack and the school supplies,” said Brown. “That’s pretty close to the last couple years we’ve given out. If we were to run out, when we get that registration card back we’ll just mark a red X on it and that means that we’re going to get some more supplies and then contact that person. In the 13 years (we’ve been doing this) we ran out once.
“The great thing (is) lets say we only give away half that, then we’ll work with the CAM food pantry, they’ll offer people backpacks and school supplies this next week, we’ll work with some other ministries and even some of the schools to distribute them. We’re not concerned about (running out), it’s more of just being ready for a good size group.”
The first stop of the drive-thru will be for popsicles and bottled water, the second stop will be for cookies and candy in a fun bottle and the third stop will be for backpacks and school supplies.
In the middle of the event former America’s Got Talent Competitor Brad Bennett and his team will perform their motorcycle, skateboard and BMX stunt show for the third year in a row according to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
According to Brown, attendees are allowed to park in an available parking spot to roll down their windows and enjoy the show.
Approximately 60 FBC volunteers will be present at the event and will be wearing FBC shirts, a mask and will utilize protective gloves.
“We’ll have 60 volunteers to make sure that it’s smooth and we’ll all have masks on and use gloves,” said Brown.
“It’s going to be very simple but we still want to make it a lot of fun and we want to still provide a couple needs. We’re just glad we can do it. We’re going to do it rain or shine so we’ll have pop-up tents if we have to keep everything dry while we’re handing it out.”
