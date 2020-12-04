On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Faith Community Health hosted an outdoor Giving Tuesday charity event to give folks the opportunity to donate money, but also blood and toys.
Faith Community Health Director of Charitable Giving Michele Dean said, as Giving Tuesday has become known around the world as a day of giving, they knew it was something they wanted to be involved with.
“What we know is that people have Thanksgiving and they’re so grateful, then they go do their Black Friday shopping and then there is Cyber Monday shopping and they save money,” Dean said. “So typically people take that money and they donate it back to the community. So Faith Community Health, as many nonprofits do, we look to this day as a day we know people are going to be charitable.”
As the pandemic has had an impact on how everything has been done in years past, Dean explained for Giving Tuesday 2020 they wanted to create opportunities for people to give in more ways than one.
“We decided that we still wanted to give people an opportunity to participate in giving that might not be financial. So we looked to the community to what the other needs were,” said Dean. “Of course the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is our local blood bank and they have an alarmingly low supply on hand, because of all the blood drives that have been canceled due to the pandemic. So we decided that it would be great to partner with them, so people can give red this year instead of green. So they can feel good about their giving.”
CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all the area hospitals. Those who donated blood to CBCO received a free long-sleeve T-shirt and were also entered to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks, courtesy of Youngblood Auto Group.
With Christmas just around the corner, Dean said they also wanted to assist The Salvation Army in Branson with their 2020 toy drive. During the event folks had the chance to donate a newly purchased and packaged toy, which will then become a part of the Branson Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Shop.
“They are becoming the toy distribution for our community here, so we wanted to be able to help them out with receiving toy donations for them. So that’s kind of our day of giving,” said Dean. “Of course we still have the opportunity for people to donate to Faith Community Health. The community knows very well what we do and how we service the community. Funds are always appreciated, but we wanted to give people the opportunity this year to give differently, so they can still feel good about giving.”
During the outdoor charity event, attendees welcomed a visit from Santa Claus himself, who helped with the toy drive and visited with donors. Attendees were also treated to live music entertainment from Harmony Trio, featuring the talents of Aloha Post, Melonie Barber and Babette Fogle.
Faith Community Health is a Christian faith-based charitable clinic, who provides primary care, Kwikcare, vision care, mental health care and prescription services at affordable income-based rates. The clinic also provides membership-based healthcare services for uninsured employees in partnership with area small businesses, churches, and non-profits.
For additional information on Faith Community Health and the programs and services they offer visit faithcommunityhealth.org.
