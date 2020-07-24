The Reeds Spring School District released their back to school plan and it includes the option for virtual learning.
The new plan states that students will have the option to attend regular classes at school or they can choose to learn virtually from home when school starts Tuesday, August 25.
According to the release by the Reeds Spring School District, district leaders spent countless hours to create a plan “that is safe and based on what is best for students.”
Before the release of the back-to-school plan on Thursday, July 23, the school district reported that they collected survey results and feedback from parents and staff to incorporate within the plan.
According to the survey results from 1,052 parents, 35.08% said they were “comfortable with no or minimal concern” and 22.81% said they were “not at all comfortable” with their student(s) returning to class. Staff surveys showed that out of 225 employees, when asked how comfortable they are returning to work, 51.6% said they are “comfortable with concerns” and 19.6% said they are “comfortable with no concerns.”
When given the option to choose between ‘seated instruction’ or ‘virtual instruction’, 65.50% of parents choose for their student(s) to partake in ‘seated instruction.’
The topic of masks has also been identified within the plan.
Students grades 5-12 will be required to wear masks, while students K-4 will be given the option not to. All students who ride the bus, as well as staff, are required to wear masks.
The only exceptions to wearing masks are physical activity, eating and drinking, when social distancing is practiced, those who have a documented medical condition or special behavioral need and “on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs.”
In the parent survey, 35.77% said they think students should wear a mask “all day.” Although the Reeds Spring School District is planning for the school year “to be continuously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic”, they have reported having two big priorities:
Providing environments that are as safe as possible for students and staff.
Providing an equitable, guaranteed and viable education.
According to the release, to create this plan, the district worked closely with the Stone County Health Department and followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
Visit rs-wolves.com.
