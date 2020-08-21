Area ladies are invited to enjoy an evening of worship and fun at the 11th Annual Pure Joy Branson on Saturday, Aug. 29 at The Mansion Theatre.
Originally scheduled to take place back in April, Pure Joy Branson was forced to postpone their annual event until this month due to the pandemic. The mission of Pure Joy is to engage women in enjoying the life of freedom in Christ.
“It’s a non-denominational night of worship, testimonies and a fun night of games and giveaways,” said Pure Joy Founder Sandy Jacobson. “Just a night that women of all ages, 14 to 114, can come together and worship the lord, enjoy each other’s presence and just unite.”
For this year’s free event, Jacobson said they implemented the theme “Unleashed Warriors” and will be welcoming Leslie Shuler as the evening’s main guest speaker.
“It’s about, he’s raising up an army of women and teaching us how to fight our battles. I just feel like this is so relevant for today’s times, because we’re all fighting battles we didn’t ever think we’d fight with the pandemic. We believe everyone has a voice and we just want to encourage women to come out,” said Jacobson. “I feel like more than ever people have been isolated and it’s time for women to united and pull off of each others strengths. There are a lot of people that are going through really, really hard times and this will be a night of encouragement and laughter and fun.”
The evening’s line-up of speakers will also include Micah Guiot and Kinley Fosnaugh who will each be sharing their testimonies with those in attendance. Longtime Branson Comedian and Entertainer Matt Gumm will also be performing on stage at The Mansion that evening.
“The doors open at 5:30. We’re going to have out front a snow cone trailer that will be selling snow cones if you want to come early,” said Jacobson. “The conference starts at 7, but they will need to wear a mask along with the Branson ordinance. We will practice social distancing. We’re blocking off every other row for the safety of everyone. But we believe it’s going to be worth people making the extra effort to be there and that the Lord has something special that comes.”
As a part of this free evening of fun and worship, there will be a number of singing performances, including the talents of Carolyn Hill, Adriane Stauffer, Mandy Stauffer, Jen Pulley, Crystal Morris, Kris Spencer and Emma Watson. Singers will also be joined on stage by band members Ernie Garza, Ben Alarid, Scoot Kohler and Lori Sunde.
“We believe that joy and laughter are good medicine and at the same time when things are so heavy its going to be a nice night of joy,” said Jacobson. “So if you could use some joy, this is your place to come.”
Visit purejoyonline.org or the Pure Joy page on Facebook for additional event information and updates.
