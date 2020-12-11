Western Taney County Fire Protection District firefighters worked alongside Country Mart employees Dec. 9 to extinguish a fire behind the Hollister store.
Assistant Fire Chief Jim Single reported that at approximately 3:30 p.m. crews were paged for what was reported to be pallets on fire behind the County Mart on Southtown Boulevard.
“We arrived on scene and actually what was on fire was they had about four pallets of compacted cardboard that was banded and ready to be picked up that was burning,” Single said. “It was right up against the building and all the pallets were burning and burning up the side of the building.”
Single said when units first arrived to the scene, Country Mart employees were doing what they could to put out the fire.
“When I arrived there was employees out there that was trying to keep it from spreading very much further. They had fire extinguishers and they brought out some water from inside Country Mart there,” said Single. “When our guys arrived we took two lines. We had to pull all the cardboard out. We were able to extinguish it before it extended any further.”
While not major, Single said the Hollister Country Mart did sustain some damage.
“There was damage to the building. It did go up the back of the building,” said Single. “There was some guttering and paint and everything else damaged, but other than that, we did keep everything contained to the cardboard.”
As for the cause, Single said they’re not completely sure what created the fire.
“It’s undetermined at this time,” Single said. “We couldn’t rule out maybe discarded smoking material, but any evidence of that was burned up in the fire.”
Fire crews were on scene for less than an hour, and there were no injuries reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.