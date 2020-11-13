The Branson Board of Aldermen honored the city of Branson’s November service and excellence employee of the month at its Nov. 10 meeting.
Fawn Rowe, public works and engineering office assistant, received this award due to her outstanding diligence and determination in improving several digital processes that have significantly streamlined, organized and helped the department to be a good steward of the city’s resources, according to a staff report provided by the city of Branson.
“Fawn is a team player who is always looking for ways to help and ways to improve how things are done.”
According to the report, Fawn led the department’s efforts in transitioning to CitizenServe, created and implemented an entire building maintenance work order database and created several online report forms that have been extremely valuable for the city.
Every month the city of Branson recognizes a city employee who has gone above and beyond and whose performance exemplifies the city of Branson’s values by awarding them the service and excellence employee of the month award.
