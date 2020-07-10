After a change of date and venue, the State of the Ozarks’ annual Writers/Artists Night will now take place on July 17 at the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister.
Originally scheduled to take place on Friday, June 19 at Vintage Paris in Hollister, State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief Joshua Heston said the pandemic forced them to move the date and location of the event.
“We love Vintage Paris, and we love the courtyard,” said Heston.
“However, the event itself is very well attended and consequently there was a lot of concern, particularly by Vintage Paris, that it would be very difficult to create a respectful social distancing requirement and still use the courtyard. We talked over the situation with the city of Hollister, and they recommended the park.” Due to the space available in the park and sound system, Heston said attendees will be given the opportunity to sit wherever they’re comfortable.
“We will provide a certain number of folding chairs. They’ll simply be first come, first served. We encourage people, if they are using the folding chairs, they are invited to position those in ways within the park to make themselves comfortable, so that they have no concern about that,” ,” said Heston.
“Basically you can move around anyway you want to. Then we are also encouraging attendees … to bring lawn chairs of their own or even just blankets and put them out on the grass. So we should be able to create an environment in which you can hear and participate in the event and still be pretty much anywhere in the park.”
For this year’s event, Heston said they have 22 writer/artist pairs that will be presenting, which comes to a total of 44 participates.
“The writer is invited to read their work and then the artist is invited to showcase the work that was inspired by that written word. It’s a fusion event,” said Heston. “I think that would be the best way to describe it. That is its a fusion event of the written word and visual art. I’ve never attended anything else like it.”
Heston added that at the end of the evening, their panel of judges will award prizes for the Best Writer, Best Artist, Best of Presentation and Best Writers/Artist Collaboration.
“It is very emotional and it is very inspiring. Many pieces deal with difficult and challenging themes. It may not be a Marvel movie, but there’s an enormous amount of passion and humanity that is poured out on stage,” said Heston. “What is particularly inspiring is these works and these pieces, they’re not created in a lab. They’re not created by a huge team in California.
“They are created by very passionate, but also everyday people who live right here in our community and simply have something to say or something to share.”
Even though the event is not being held in the Vintage Paris courtyard, Heston said he’s excited to share that they’ll still be involved in the event.
“Vintage Paris and Revive Juice Company will be on-site with some space to sell refreshments,” he said. “So folks will be able to get juices, and they’ll be able to get coffees.
“Obviously not the full menu. I’m very glad that we can still have Vintage Paris as a part of the event, even though we’re moving.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. Visit stateoftheozarks.net.
