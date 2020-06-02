On Sunday May 31, a Stone County deputy potentially saved the lives of five individuals.
Deputy Mark Owens, was enjoying a day on Table Rock Lake with his family when he prevented further disaster from striking.
According to Owens, he and his family had just left Lakeside Resort at Indian Point when they noticed “four or five” people in the water. The individuals started waving, so Owens and his wife drove their boat up next to the people, asked if they were OK, and found out one of the individuals, the mother, didn’t have a life jacket.
“We drove by her and threw her a life jacket from our pontoon and made another circle back around, dropped the ladder in the back, threw them a rope and we got them all up out of the water on my boat,” said Owens.
“We had found out they were out there for the day in a rental boat pulling an inner tube behind it, and I guess at some point that inner tube had flipped and threw several of her children into the water.
“I think at that point she just jumped off the boat and tried to help her children,” Owens said.
“The kids were pretty panicked, she was pretty exhausted when we finally got her on to our boat. But (Owens and his family were in) just the right place, right time.”
Lakeside Resort & Restaurant on Table Rock Lake learned of the incident and created the following Facebook post on Sunday:
“Mark Owens who is a Stone County deputy saved 5 peoples lives today. He was in one of our rental boats and pulled a mother and 4 children out of Table Rock Lake. 4 kids were being pulled on a tube and were discharged from the tube. The mother jumped in to rescue the kids with no lifejacket on. The boat continued forward and these 5 individuals were stranded in the water. TowBoatUS assisted with transporting the vessel and family. Thanks Deputy Mark for being a real hero today!”
Sheriff Doug Rader later made the following comment on the Stone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:
“I have received several calls today about the heroic action of one of our Stone County Deputies. Deputy Mark Owens was out enjoying the day with his family when this happened. It doesn’t surprise me because that is the kind of man that he is! Great job Mark!!”
According to Owens, he’s proud to be a part of Stone County and is happy he and his family were able to help those in need.
“As weird as it sounds, being in law enforcement, it’s pretty common you come across people having one of the worst days of their lives,” said Owens. “It was an excellent experience to share with my family and the people that we helped. It means a lot to me that our kids were out there, my mother and father in law were out there and everybody got to be a part of helping somebody who really needed it.
“This community’s full of individuals that will come together and help anybody out on one of the worst days of their lives. That’s one of the things we had talked about before we decided to move back down here. I’m not a Stone County native, but it’s like I tell my wife and her family all the time, this community feels like home to me. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for it and anybody in it.”
