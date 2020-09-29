Approximately 200 individuals took part in a prayer march through Branson on Saturday.
The Branson Prayer March 2020 was inspired by Franklin Graham’s Prayer March in Washington, D.C.
The march started at The Branson Star Theatre on the west end of town and made five stops along 76 Country Boulevard and Main Street before concluding at North Beach Park on Lake Taneycomo – about five miles. There were five stops along the way to hear prayers for the town and the nation.
Longtime Branson pastor Jay Scribner spoke during those scheduled stops. He said the march gave those in attendance a chance to focus on Jesus.
“(Jesus) is our only hope here in Branson and in America,” Scribner said.
Pastor Aaron Artt also spoke.
Between The Star Theatre and North Beach Park, the march also stopped at:
–Walgreen’s, corner of 76 and 165
–Ripley’s Super Fun Zone, 2320 W. 76 Country Blvd
–Apple Tree Mall, 1830 W. 76 Country Blvd
–United Methodist Church, 1208 W. 76 Country Blvd
–CVS, corner of 76 and Loyd Street
–North Beach Park, north end of the Branson Landing
The march was billed as a non-political event intended to help unite America and turn the country back to God.
A statement on the event’s Facebook page said organizers are already planning for next year.
