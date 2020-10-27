It’s time for the 4th Annual Festival of Trees fundraiser to help Christian Action Ministries feed those in need this holiday season.
For the month of November, specifically Nov. 3-29, everyone can find CAM at the Branson Landing where Suite 309 will be filled with approximately 54 trees and a variety of wreaths.
All proceeds from this year’s Festival of Trees fundraiser will go to helping CAM with food purchases.
“Our bottom line is, this is the only fundraiser that Christian Action Ministries has. It helps our ministry tremendously,” said CAM Director of Operations & the 2020 Festival of Trees Coordinator Betty McKenzie.
“With who we partner with and our donors, we can buy food for one person for four days for $7. If everyone just keeps that in mind when they’re in shopping, even if they spend $7, they’re providing food for a person for four days.”
Admission is free for everyone who wishes to attend the Festival of Trees to look at and/or purchase a beautifully decorated tree or wreath.
“It’s our yearly fundraiser for Christian Action Ministries, and it is where businesses, individuals, clubs, churches get involved,” said McKenzie. “They pay a sponsorship and they come in and decorate their tree and donate their tree to us, and then we sell their tree.”
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Trees may be a little different this year, but CAM will be taking precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy.
“We at the Landing will follow, of course, all of our safety procedures that the city of Branson has in place,” said McKenzie. “It’s going to be different this year, it’s like everything else this year, it’s trial and error. We thought we had this thing figured out, and then COVID just decided it was going to be different.
“We’re preparing the same way we always have; however we know that it may be different in the long run.”
To learn more about Christian Action Ministries and the Festival of Trees, visit christianactionministries.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.