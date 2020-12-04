A judge has dismissed federal charges against three men connected to a duck boat tragedy in 2018 in which 17 people drowned in Table Rock Lake.
Three individuals – Kenneth Scott McKee, of Verona; Curtis P. Lanham, of Galena, and Charles V. Baltzell, of Kirbyville – had all been charged as part of a 47-count indictment. McKee was originally charged in 2018.
However, on Dec. 3, a federal judge ruled that the charges be dismissed because the court did not have jurisdiction because Table Rock Lake is not a navigable waterway under the admiralty law. A navigable waterway is one that can used for commercial shipping, but under court precedent, Table Rock Lake is exclusively for recreational activity.
McKee was originally indicted in Nov. 2018. Then in June 2019, Lanham and Baltzell were indicted in a 47-count superseding indictment that replaced the 2018 indictment.
McKee was the captain of the Stretch Duck 7, the vessel that sank. Lanham was the Ride the Ducks Branson general manager. Baltzell was the operations manager of Ride the Ducks Branson.
The vessel sank in Table Rock Lake on July 19, 2018 when a strong storm, known as a derecho, hit the lake, causing high winds and rough water. Of 31 people on board, 17 died.
The ruling did say that the defendants could potentially face criminal prosecution in state court.
“(T)his court should not usurp the State of Missouri’s general police power unless Congress has explicitly directed application of federal law in that area. If Defendants are to be prosecuted for the tragedy on Table Rock Lake, the law requires that the prosecution be handled at the state level, and not in federal court.”
