From total voter turnout to in-person absentee voting to mail-in absentee voting, Taney County saw record numbers for its 2020 November Primary Election on Nov. 3.
Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley said, this year, Taney County had 26,445, or 69.07%, total residents cast their ballots in the November election. Neeley said Election Day started out with lots of people coming out to vote in the morning; however, the long lines didn’t last long.
“By midday, the rush had been handled. In the evening from, say 1 o’clock to 5 o’clock, they didn’t have a whole lot to do. Some places just stayed steady, and they were able to clean up and everything,” said Neeley. “But in the morning, it was very crazy, very long lines. I wish we could find a way to get people not to all vote at the same time, but that’s the way it is. There were long lines. I’m sure that was that way all across the state in the morning, but in the midday, it started slowing down.”
In order to handle some of the longer lines at a few polling places, Neeley said they had to move a few things around to make things run smoother.
“We took extra poll booths out to some of the polling places, because it took quite awhile to vote the ballots. So that caused delays,” Neeley said. “We took extra poll pads out, and sometimes we redistributed them. Like one place is really busy and another one wasn’t, so we’d take a poll pad, reprogram it and take it to the next one. That way, they were able to go faster.”
Neeley said the increase in county residents voting in this election, as well as the pandemic, also resulted in a number of changes for her office.
“We had to hire additional employees to handle all the extra work, not just for the absentee voting, but for sanitizing, too. We had to purchase additional equipment. So all the equipment had to be cleaned between elections. So we had to have people to do that,” said Neeley. “My staff has overtime, some of them over 200 hours in additional overtime, because of all the absentees, and we just couldn’t get our regular work done.”
While the total number of absentee votes received for this election was more than 6,000, Neeley quickly explained that 5,995 of those ballots actually got counted.
“If they didn’t have it notarized, and they were required to have it notarized, or if they didn’t sign it and things like that, then they couldn’t be counted and they were, therefore, rejected,” said Neeley. “We had 161 rejected. So if you add that 161 to that 5,995, that gives you how many we actually had in hand.”
On top of not having their absentee ballot notarized or signed, Neeley said her office also wouldn’t have counted a person’s ballot if it had incomplete information, the voter was deceased prior to the opening of the polls on election day, or if the ballot was received too late.
“The thing is, we have instruction sheets we send out with absentees, and it tells them all these steps,” said Neeley. “It actually says, ‘Your ballot will be rejected if you don’t do one, two, three, four and five.’ So it’s not like we don’t tell them.”
For this month’s election, Neeley said, her office also had 234 provisional ballots. Out of those 234 provisional ballots, they were only able to accept 80 of them.
“A provisional is when somebody says they’re registered to vote (and while) they may be registered to vote, it may have been after the deadline or somebody who was pending,” said Neeley. “Like they didn’t give us a social security number, or didn’t sign, or something was not completed in their registration, so they sat in pending. We send them a letter trying to get them to finish their registration.”
Neeley said the 80 provisional ballots that were accepted were made up of those who showed up to vote, and were able to provide the clerk’s office all the information needed to successfully complete their voter registration.
Due to the large increase in absentee voters, Neeley said that, in order to process them all, they had to begin processing them the Monday before Election Day.
“We started on Monday, which is the first time we’ve ever done that in Taney County that I’m aware of. Since we’ve never had that many registered voters, I would say that’s probably the truth, that we’ve never started absentee processing the day before, but we did,” Neeley said. “We started on the Monday before and we worked till 5 o’clock at night, and then we came back the next day, and we were done before 7 p.m. I think we were done about 4 o’clock on the next day, on Election Day.”
Neeley said she also wanted to put any residents minds at ease who may be concerned with any kind of equipment malfunctions or voter fraud in Taney County.
“Missouri law requires us to randomly select at least two, it’s actually 1.5%, of our polling places and to machine count — for us because of the size of our county — one polling place that we manually count the votes and another polling place that we run all the ballots back through the machine to make sure that everything is adding up correctly. So the machine count is compared to what happened at that polling place to make sure that it’s within 1% of accuracy,” said Neeley. “Then the same thing with the hand count, which I can tell you people are not as accurate as the machines are, but one polling place is counted by hand to make sure, again, that there’s no fraud and that our machine is counting properly.”
To view the November Primary Election results for Taney County visit taneycounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.