The Christmas season has already begun in the city of Branson, that means that it’s time to celebrate the season of giving.
Every year the city of Branson budgets money to help contract for services for temporary public assistance for local organizations.
Bids are then solicited and local agencies that submit bids are then reviewed by the Outside Program Assistance Committee.
According to a staff report from the city of Branson, the committee met Nov. 5 to review the bids and make recommendations for money to be awarded to those who responded to the RFP (request for proposal).
The committee recommended that $32,000 be rewarded, according to the report.
“Each year, the city budgets contract for services for temporary public assistance. Bids were submitted for these outside programs,” said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin. “The committee met on Nov. 5 to review the bids and make recommendations to you for the funding to be awarded. The contracts listed on the detailed analysis page are based on the committee’s recommendations and (the) services are for the 2021 fiscal year.”
According to the report, the following lists the rewards that have been recommended for approval:
Branson Regional Arts Council : $3,000
This funding will be used for youth scholarship opportunities for the underprivileged or gifted students in the visual arts and theater arts for Branson youth residents. As well as provide educational youth symphony experience.
Elevate Branson : $7,000
This funding will be used to provide transportation for Branson residents to get to essential medical appointments, health and mental health services. As well as to obtain necessary documents to gain employment (social security cards and birth certificates).
Faith Community Health Center, Inc. : $12,000
This funding will be used to assist Branson residents when the patient is unable to obtain a prescribed medication for an urgent dental or medical need when the patient would otherwise go untreated.
Taneyhills Community Library : $5,000
This funding will be used to purchase children’s and young adult books.
Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County, Inc. : $5,000
This funding will be used to assist with prescription assistance, food, personal hygiene supplies, clothing, diapers and basic necessities for women and their children staying in the women’s shelter.
“With a total award amount of $32,000, once the contracts are approved and executed the agencies will be allowed to turn in receipts for reimbursement from Jan. 1, 2021 until Dec. 31, 2021,” said Martin. “The committee recommended the city send out a second RFP for the remaining budgeted funds from what you approved this year.”
According to Martin, the city budgeted approximately $70,000 this year for this purpose.
This RFP was issued on Nov. 10 and the due date is Dec. 1. The Outside Program Assistance Committee will then, once again, review the RFPs submitted and recommendations will be brought back to the board at a later day, according to the report.
These items will go before the board again for a final reading tentatively set for the Dec. 8.
Visit bransonmo.gov for more information.
