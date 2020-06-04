Taney County implemented a drive-thru voting option for the first time for its municipal election held on June 2, which was met by mixed reactions from voters.
Originally scheduled for April 7, Missouri’s municipal elections were postponed to June 2, due to the coronavirus. The addition of the drive-thru voting was made in an effort to best protect the health and safety of county voters, according to Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley.
“My purpose and design was to try and protect voters and the election judges, and of course respect the order to close churches and schools,” said Neeley. “I wanted to respect keeping people’s distances, and the only thing I could come up with was to keep people in their vehicles. That is a space that is already their space. So we came up with the idea of a drive-thru election.”
On top of the drive-thru option, the number of polling places for elections was condensed from 21 down to only seven. In Hollister, most residents voted at the M. Graham Clark Airport in Point Lookout. Due to the amount of voters using that polling station, Neeley said they did run into problems.
“We had problems with the number of voters. We just had too many voters. I don’t mean to say that in a negative way, but we needed to have another polling place and more judges,” said Neeley. “It was really bad at the airport. We tried to fix it, but there really was no way to fix it. Because even if we had, had two lanes of vehicles, we still only had so many judges to work. You can’t work any faster, even with two lanes of traffic. That was an issue. I would have to find another polling place to do that, if we ever do that again.”
However over at the Branson Church of Christ polling location, where Neeley was stationed for part of the day, she said things were going OK.
“We even had people who had parked and wanted to get out of their vehicle and vote,” said Neeley. “So we had them stand there or gave them a chair to sit in and they actually did wait their turn, which was awesome. Then they voted in the traditional way, slightly. We didn’t have them go to a table. We just approached them with a poll pad, let them vote, they walked over … and then put their ballot in the machine. We had a wide range of people.”
Neeley added that the supervisor at the New Vision Baptist Church polling place in Taneyville informed her that around 90% of the people liked the drive-thru experience.
Neeley also addressed if she would ever attempt to conduct a drive-thru election again in the future.
“Would I ever do it again? Not unless I had more polling places and more judges. I did ask a great deal of people if they would work. Of course, unfortunately, 99% of them said ‘no.’ I think I got five applications all day. So if people wont come forward and work, we’ll still have to combine polling places and we’ll just have to try and do better,” said Neeley.
“I have asked (Taney County Presiding Commissioner) Mike Scofield and let him know how severe the issue is and asked if we could get county employees to go and work the polls. He’s advised me to just approach the commission with he issue to see what we can get done. But if I can’t get people to help me, then I won’t be able to open all the polls. It’s just that plain and simple. You don’t have anybody to work, you can’t open a poll.”
Thanks to a grant the county received, Neeley said they’ll be able to do things for future elections that will help keep the county’s voters and election judges safe.
“We have received grant money that’s going to allow us to sanitize the buildings after the election’s over. We’ll have a company come in and clean each one of the polling places. We’re getting the sneeze guards that will give us a separation from the voters,” said Neeley. “The problem we’re going to have is internally in the building and keeping people apart. If they won’t self-separate, there’s not really anything I can do. We just don’t have the manpower.”
Neeley said in the August election, she predicts we’ll have double the amount of voters seen during this election and come November the county will see an estimated 75% voter turnout. For those elections, Neeley shared that she’ll need many more election judges. She said that, while they have not established how much it will be, they will be offering hazard pay to election judges for those upcoming elections.
“Everybody needs to support our liberty and our right to vote,” said Neeley. “That means the citizens need to step up and help us with the elections to serve everyone, so everyone is satisfied with the process.”
According to the Taney County Clerk's official results, the county had as 12.67% turnout.
In the 2019 municipal election, Taney County had a 13.8% turnout. In 2018, it was 9.81 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.