The P.O.W. Network held its 24th Annual Military Gala & Banquet on Sunday at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson.
This year’s gala saluted submariners. This year’s program contained detailed information about Henry Breault, a World War I veteran who is the only enlisted submariner to receive the Medal of Honor; about the USS Barb, a submarine that “sank a train” in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and about the USS Argonaut, which sank during World War II, taking the lives of 102 individuals, whose names were listed in the program.
The evening consisted of a celebration of the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, including the cutting of a cake by retired Sgt. Marvin Mills, of Du Quoin, Illinois, who was the oldest Marine at the event, and Lance Cpl. Alex Ables, of Bridgeton, who was the youngest.
The evening also included a POW/MIA candlelight service, dinner, a fireworks display, and entertainment from Bob Hope tribute artist Bill Johnson.
This year, the recipients of the Avis Gutz Memorial Award of Excellence went to two volunteers, Jeanne Cooper and Kristine Gilbert.
Sami Johnson, who currently sings with the Blackwoods at Branson’s Americana Theatre, sang the national anthem and then closed the program with a rendition of “God Bless America.”
Next year, the POW Network will celebrate the 25th Annual Military Gala on Nov. 9, 2021 at the Chateau on the Lake. For tickets, call 417-336-4232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.