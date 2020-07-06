The number of positive COVID-19 at a summer camp in Stone County is now at 82.
The Stone County Health Department reported Monday that a continuing investigation into the Kanakuk K-2 camp in Lampe shows that a total of 82 campers, counselors and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
The release says that only one of those cases is a resident of Stone County.
All 82 cases are from the same camp, according to the health department. Many of them tested positive after they returned home. Thirty-one were tested at the camp. The release said the health department is also monitoring cases from the camp, and their close contacts, who reside in Taney County.
The release states that Kanakuk is working with the health department and that the camp has been shut down. According to the press release, the Stone County Health Department “will be working closely with Kanakuk Kamps to identify exposed individuals and quarantine those individuals, as necessary.”
Also from the press release: “The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. CDC is also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders). The cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
For more information, call us 417-357-6134, follow us on Facebook or visit our website: www.stonecountyhealthdepartment.com”
