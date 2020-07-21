A permit for the 47th Autumn Daze Arts, Crafts and Music Festival was officially brought before the Branson Board of Aldermen and approved.
The event is expected to bring in around 9,000 total attendees and will be complete with approximately 100 artisans, vendors, a food court, and an entertainment tent and stage.
The event will be held Tuesday, Sept.15-19.
According to the staff report, temporary closures will take place for certain areas of N. Commercial Street and the Awberry parking lot area downtown from 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 until 8 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 19.
There has been proposed signage requested for the event, which will include four banner signs and eight yard signs spread widely around the area to help advertise and direct vendors and attendees to the event.
According to Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel, no cost to the city has been identified for the event. This item was passed unanimously by the aldermen.
