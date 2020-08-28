Cedar Creek Coffee and Creations celebrated their grand opening with a Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Owner Linda Ordway highlights that this coffee shop isn’t just a coffee shop, “it’s special blends made by special hands” thanks to their amazing staff.
“The most special thing is our employees,” said Director Raeanne Zurn. “All of our employees have some type of disability, either a developmental disability, autism, some have brain injuries from accidents, but they all have amazing work skills. One of the most important things to them is to have a job and to be a part of the community, to have purpose.
“The guys that work here are so happy, they love their job, they’re happy to come to work every day. They never come in in a grumpy mood, they’re just super excited to be here. That’s what I think makes it a great place to come is because you get that customer service every single time where the people that are working are happy to be here and excited to be here.”
After eight years, Zurn’s dream of this shop has finally come true.
“We’ve been roasting coffee since 2012 and it has always been our dream to have our own coffee shop,” said Zurn. “Our guys have worked in different tourist industry jobs, they’ve done their time in housekeeping, they’ve cleaned a lot of toilets, but they really have a passion for coffee and everything about coffee. This has been a dream for eight years, and finally we were able to work with Elevate (Branson) and make it happen.”
Cedar Creek Coffee and Creations is located right inside Elevate Branson at 310 Gretna Rd. and they are excited to welcome everyone into their doors.
“What I would love for the community to know is that we really are going to be depending on our locals,” said Zurn. “The off season from tourism is coming up, and we want to stay open. We want to continue to give these guys the opportunity to work, the opportunity to bring home a paycheck, and in order to do that we really need the locals to step up and come in and support us. That’s really what we’re hoping for.”
However, there’s a lot more than just coffee for customers’ taste buds to enjoy at this new shop.
“That’s another thing that makes us unique is our kolaches. A lot of people in Branson have never heard of a kolache. They’re a Czechoslovakian pastry.
“It’s basically a melt in your mouth, delicious dough that you can stuff anything inside. So, we have sausage, egg & cheese, we have ham & cheese, we have spinach artichoke, barbecue, all different kinds. Then we also have dessert kolaches and those are available to purchase here or we can also do them by the dozen. We can do party trays, any of those kinds of things. They’re great for meetings, just to take to the office if you want to be popular that day.”
Cedar Creek Coffee and Creations is now open Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information visit cedarcreekcoffee.com or check out their Facebook page ‘Cedar Creek Coffee & Creations’.
