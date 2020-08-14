Little Heroes Park, a nine station sports park that shares the Gospel with all its visitors, is officially up and running just eight miles north of Branson.
“It’s about fun, faith and family. Just walking around with these families, they have the most unbelievable experience,” said owner of Little Heroes Park, Roger Rekate. “Just get out there and try it and then see what you think. (It’s for) all ages.
“This park is for our community. We want it to be a quality time, not something that’s for millions of people to go there all at once and stand in lines. You’re going to have your own space, your own family time and have a quality experience.”
The background behind Little Heroes Park is truly what makes it special.
In December 2015-2016, Rekate started going on mission trips to Central America. On his trip to a village in El Salvador, what he refers to as ‘the darkest place’ he’s ever seen, he got an idea to start something new in his own area.
“It was in the mountains of El Salvador and they had a soccer tournament there (on a concrete soccer/basketball court),” said Rekate. “They invited all these teams from all these different communities and they shared the Gospel. When we went to all these villages in El Salvador, I’m talking about some really poor villages, the poorest village of all where 30 people were killed, they had a gang leader there, that was the darkest place I’ve ever seen in my life.
“The Lord led me to raise the funds to do a soccer court at this poor gang village. We were able to do that at the end of 2016 and that ended up changing that village, it went from darkness to light….in December 2018 (I got to see) how much that whole village changed.”
According to Rekate, he asked ‘what if we do that replica of that soccer court on one of the sport stations and have basketball and soccer at Little Heroes Park, that way they could raise money for other villages around the world while simultaneously making an impact on youth in the Branson area where they could share the Gospel.’
However, Little Heroes Park, along with having nine sport stations and a hiking trail, also hosts other activities for the community.
On Sundays they hold fellowship for people that don’t have a church and they just want to hear the Gospel and worship.
“We’re Little Heroes Park nonprofit and it’s helping spread the Gospel with many generations,” said Rekate.
They will also host Financial Freedom.
“The very course that taught us to be debt free is going to be on Friday nights at the park starting November 1,” said Rekate. “Any family, any individual that wants to come out, it’s a great fellowship time.”
Ideas for other activities on different nights are in the works so keep your eyes and ears peeled.
Little Heroes Park is currently open on Saturdays with a start time of 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m.
Starting Sept. 15 to Oct. 31 they will start opening Friday and Saturdays with start times at 9 a.m. 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The park will also have a time at 12 and 3 p.m. on Sunday for church groups and families that want to come out to enjoy the park.
The park is also open for team building and other group related events.
“If anyone wants to book the park on a special time like a Thursday or Friday for team building or their own group (like a birthday party), they can rent the building or the nine sports for a half day or full day,” said Rekate.
According to Little Heroes Park Director James Bond, it is $300 for half a day or $500 for a whole day rental.
Little Heroes Park is even looking at future ideas for additions to the park.
“I’m looking at building cabins for volunteers and people to stay. We’re also looking at an equestrian center,” said Rekate. “Because we’re doing it debt free, we’re not going to move forward unless we’ve raised the funds.
“We also have a chapel we’re looking at building up there in the mountains that look across from the cross which I think would be really cool….there’s more to come. If someone wants to donate a cabin we’ll work with them where they can use it half the time and the other half will use it for volunteers and raise some revenues. That is a very unique opportunity.”
Pricing for the month of August is half-off at $5 for youth and $7.50 for adults. Pricing after August will be $10 for youth and $15 for adults.
“We’re pre-selling park passes for $50 for the rest of this year and all of next year for unlimited time to come to the park,” said Rekate. “That’s for youth and we’re going to extend that to adults, usually it would be 80 bucks for adults. We’re going to offer that for the first 200 at a discount for $50 for season passes.”
Military, law enforcement & firefighter families are free all summer.
You can find Little Heroes park on Google Maps, at #108 Little Heroes Circle, Walnut Shade, Mo.
Check out their website and Facebook page.
Email oneonone@ljourney.org or call 417.300.0660 with any questions.
