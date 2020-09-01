The use of $75,000 worth of Tourism Tax Contingency Funds for the Branson Chamber & CVB to restructure the current marketing program unanimously passed its final reading by the Branson aldermen.
At their Aug. 25 meeting, the aldermen approved the $75,000 request that will help rebuild Branson’s tourism industry.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Branson Chamber & CVB must completely restructure the current marketing program to rebuild Branson’s tourism industry.
“So, as all of you know, we cannot go back and relaunch our previously planned marketing efforts,” said Chief Marketing Officer at the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB Rachel Wood, at the Aug. 11 aldermen meeting. “Everything looks different today than it did before, so therefore, we’ve had to ask ourselves what’s next and what can we do that’s really new and cutting edge in the marketing space to really up our game over the next 18 months? That brings us to where we are now.
“We’re requesting contingency funds to hire a need grace behavior science company (WHYSDOM) that specializes in observing, cataloging and translating human behavior into actionable consumer insights. From these insights will be developed specific personas that will provide the community with a new tool that allows us to market the right content, to the right people, at the right time and place. So, we’re calling this project 2020NE. The idea is to do what we can now for 2020 to really elevate ourselves for 2021.”
According to Wood, these personas will be used by the Branson Chamber and CVB but will also be provided to all businesses in order to more efficiently spend marketing dollars and drive new visitation in Branson. This program is designed so it can be used by all businesses that have very small marketing budgets all the way up to those drivers with larger budgets.
“In a presentation back in June at the Board of Aldermen work study session we presented our new community dashboard,” said Wood. “It had links in it to real time data that anyone in the community can view on our website portal at any time, in real time. We discussed then that we have been using cell phone data the last several years to understand our visitor numbers and our DMA.”
”This new program will also add an additional overlay to those cell phone pings that analyzes consumer behavior data. This information is gathered by showing what apps each individual person is using on their phone, what content they’re engaging in, what type of message they are responding to and from there what we can do is (create lookalike audiences).”
Wood also provided examples to explain how this data would work for businesses who are trying to figure out the correct audience to market to.
“The granular data is very shocking when you really look at this and I think a really good example that we have is, I could tell you how many boats were on Table Rock Lake fourth of July weekend,” said Wood, “and then from there I could tell you how many people and who those people were based on device behavior. I can tell you how many of those owned a boat and how many of those were on Table Rock Lake that didn’t own a boat and we could go after those that did own a boat if you were a business that wanted to upgrade them to a new boat, if you were a business that wanted to sell them a boat. You would know who that available target audience would be.”
The city of Branson staff report states that this new marketing program is only possible through the use of the Tourism Tax Contingency funds due to the decrease in all tourism-related budgets.
According to the report, the Branson Chamber & CVB will have to continue seeking monetary contributions and sponsorships from other sources so the new marketing program is successful.
If there are surplus funds that come from the new marketing program that the Branson Chamber & CVB would otherwise make a profit from, the city of Branson will get first priority for reimbursement, up to the complete amount of $75,000 that was previously paid by the city.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
