The Aug. 4 Republican Primary is less than a week away. For the Missouri House District 155 seat, Joe Combs is facing off against Travis Smith. The winner will face Democratic candidate Mike Lind in the November general election.
The 155th District is currently held by Karla Eslinger, who chose to run for the state Senate this time. The 155th district includes Ozark and Douglas counties, as well as the eastern half of Taney County, including Forsyth, Kirbyville, Cedarcreek, Kissee Mills, Taneyville, Bradleyville, Rueter and Protem.
Each candidate was asked identical questions, by phone or in person. The responses have been edited for space.
Background
Combs: I’m a sixth-generation of the Combs family in northeast Taney County. I grew up in Bradleyville, graduated from high school at Bradleyville. Went to College of the Ozarks. Went on to Missouri State University, in Springfield and received my Master’s Degree and my specialist degree there. I worked at the Department of Family Services for seven years, I worked out of the Forsyth office, then the Branson district office covering nine counties as a child abuse worker and daycare worker, and the Bank of Taney County for six years, and then had 27 years in public education.
Smith: I grew up in southwest Missouri. I went to the University of Missouri. I decided to go to Atlanta, Georgia. I was convinced back in 1990 I’d go down and work for the Olympics. ... I got a job working for the Hawks, but once my daughter was born, I wanted to get back home. The (UPS Store) on College (Street) was mine. I had three different UPS stores. Back then it was called Mail Boxes, Etc. My father passed away in 2001. He’d always told me, you need to be a coach. I felt like I had to prove my business skills. When he died, I decided to become a coach. Since 2002, I’ve been involved coaching in track and football in high school at West Plains. I’m married, my four children are all grown. This seemed like the right time to do this.
It’s all about servitude. This is not something where you change the world. I’m not about making more regulation. If anything, I want to make fewer. You’ve got to be a voice for people. Today, a lot of people feel like they no longer have a voice. My key thing is accessibility.
Forsyth recently passed a face-covering mandate. What is your position on face-covering mandates, either local or statewide?
Combs: I like to see the local control. I like to see local control for the schools and for the cities and municipalities. If they feel this is what their area needs, with the coronavirus, then I don’t think the state ought to have much to say about that.
Smith: Mandates are tough because it’s basically someone telling you, you have to do stuff. The people in my district are very independent people. And we all know COVID’s real, I have no problem with businesses doing that. How many times does a business say “no shoes, no shirt, no service?” The same thing about masks. It’s tough when the state says you have to do something because that takes away from people making their own personal choices. And I realize we have a group of people we have to take care of out there. No ifs, ands, or buts. But I’d rather see businesses make the choice, and not governments make the choice for people.
What do you think defines the 155th district?
Combs: It is a rural area, and what makes it unique is this is probably the best place in the world to live right now. I was born and raised in this area, and I wouldn’t change it for anything. It’s just really a wonderful area to live in, Ozark, Douglas and east Taney County.
Smith: We are very rural. And we are proud people. And you have people who have had farms in their families for generations, and that is their identity. I was born here and I’ve lived here my whole life. They want independence. They want local control. They certainly don’t want someone from Jefferson City telling them how to live their lives. Here’s one of the best examples. CAFO: Controlled Animal Food Operations. Basically. We wanted to have it where commissioners could add more teeth to that if they wanted to. If you’re above the Missouri River, you’re OK with that. It’s sandy soil. Down here, it’s a karst soil, which means the water goes through the limestone. It would be awful to have one in our area because it would get into our water supply.
What are the most important issues facing the state?
Combs: This coronavirus is really costing a lot of money. I think its going to hurt a lot of the cities and towns and schools. I think they are going to have a hard time balancing their budgets for the coming year, and also getting a handle on this coronavirus. It seems to die down and then pick back up. It’s not over by any means now, so it’s going to be quite a job getting that taken care of.
Smith: The COVID thing is huge wherever you go. Second Amendment rights. We all saw the couple that was trying to defend their home in St. Louis. Someone who is trying to protect their personal property gets arrested? That doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever. Rural internet is huge. If there was one thing that would benefit all of the state of Missouri, rural interstate is it. After COVID, we had all these schools shut down. A lot of the constituents in my district, unless they lived in Ava or Gainesville or Forsyth they were in the rural area, they didn’t have access to the internet. The No. 1 question that is asked of Realtors by people who are thinking about moving here is, how is your internet? (Residents of the district) have to drive to Springfield or have to drive to Branson or to Mountain Home.
What else would you like readers to know?
Combs: I’m a conservative Republican and proud of it. I’m pro-life. I’m pro-property rights, and I’m pro-gun. I’m just really conservative. I’m pro freedom of religion, too, and pro public schools.
Smith: The No. 1 question I get asked is, are you a Christian? I’m proud to say I am. And before every football game, every meet we ever had, we always said The Lord’s Prayer. I did one time have a parent say, “aren’t you aware of getting in trouble with the school board or administration.” And my answer to that is, I’m a lot more concerned about meeting my maker on judgment day and having him judge me than what some bureaucrat’s going to say about me.
The right to bear arms. Where I live at Twin Bridges, we are 40 miles away from the nearest law enforcement. Our law enforcement is super efficient, this isn’t a knock on them, but if someone is breaking into my house – first of all, Douglas County doesn’t have 911 – but even if they did, it’s going to be 45 minutes response time. People have to have the ability to protect themselves.
