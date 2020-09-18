At the Sept. 14 Taney County Commission Meeting, the University of Missouri Extension in Taney County recognized David and Kathy Lowry of Kirbyville as the owners of a 2020 Missouri Century Farm.
University of Missouri Extension Community Engagement Specialist Willa Williams presented the Lowrys with a commemorative plaque and a Missouri Century Farm sign. The Lowrys 80 acre farm in Kirbyville has been in existence since 1911.
“We try and honor and celebrate farms that have been owned continuously by one family for over 100 years. We have Lowry Farms, since 1911,” said Williams. “As you know, I started out in agriculture. We do have a lot of producers here. Agriculture is really the backbone of the United States, especially farms that have been here more than 100 years.”
In order to qualify as a Missouri Century Farm, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years; the line of ownership from the original settler or buyer must be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including marriage or adoption; and the farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Following the presentation of the plaque and sign, David Lowry shared that he was unaware until recently that their farm had been in the family more than 100 years.
“My dad passed away about a year ago. I had got all the deeds to the farm and just got to looking and I realized we had a century farm. Started in 1911. So I could have done this seven, eight years ago when my dad was alive, but I didn’t realize. But he would have liked that,” said Lowry. “I’ve lived on that farm for 60 of the 100 (years). I’ve not always been the owner, but I’ve lived there for 60 years. So time does fly.
“I hope it stays in the family for another 100.”
In 1976, Missouri’s Centennial Farm project began awarding certificates to owners of farms that had been in the same family for 100 years or more. The MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the Century Farm Program.
Since that time, the program has been an annual event and has recognized more than 100 farms each year. The Missouri Farm Bureau joined as a program co-sponsor in 2008.
Jimmie and Della Russell, who own a 67-acre farm in Taneyville, were recognized as the owners of a Missouri Century Farm in Oct. 2019. To learn more about Missouri Century Farms or to apply to become a century farm visit extension2.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.