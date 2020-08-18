The PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge officially tees off this week.
The Charles Schwab Series will feature back-to-back 54-hole tournaments played over a nine-day period this month. The Charles Schwab Series at Buffalo Ridge golf course runs from Aug. 19 to 21, with the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National golf course to follow from Aug. 24-26.
Practice rounds for each event will be held during the two days prior to the competition. The tournament venues represent two of the five award-winning nature golf courses at Big Cedar Lodge, which hosted the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf Tournament from 2014 through 2019.
Due to COVID-19, no spectators will be allowed on site during the events. However, fans will still have access to all the event action by tuning-in to The GOLF Channel, which will provide extensive coverage throughout the full tournament. Set to air in more than 340 million homes in 170 countries, the broadcast will showcase the unmatched natural beauty of the area while spotlighting Johnny Morris’ vision for creating breathtaking golf courses that connect people to nature, according to a press release
“This is our seventh year hosing the PGA Tour Champions, and we are very happy to welcome these incredible players and friends back to Big Cedar Lodge,” said Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge Founder Johnny Morris in a July press release. “We continue to take great pride in this special place and our continued enhancements, including the grand opening of Ozarks National last year and the debut of the full Payne’s Valley course later this year. We look forward to providing a challenging, memorable experience to all of the players and are very grateful to our friends at the PGA TOUR for helping us showcase the beauty and wonder of the Ozarks with the world.”
As a result of the pandemic, the PGA Tour Champions have combined its 2020 and 2021 tournaments to form one season. The next Charles Schwab Cup Champion will be crowned in Nov. 2021 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
“We are excited to once again partner with Johnny Morris and the great team at Big Cedar Lodge to bring the excitement of PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Ozarks,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady in a July press release. “Our players have terrific memories tied to this amazing property, and I know Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National will be tremendous venues for our fans watching around the world on GOLF Channel.”
At the time of golf’s suspension of play due to the coronavirus in mid-March, three World Golf Hall of Fame members were inside the top six in the Charles Schwab Cup standings: Bernhard Langer (1), Ernie Els (3) and Fred Couples (6). Els was one of the year’s highly touted rookies on PGA TOUR Champions, with players like Jim Furyk, Mike Weir and K.J. Choi also expected to make their debuts in 2020, the release stated.
The Tour officially restarted its season with The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, the week of July 27 to Aug. 2. The Tour’s second restart event, the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship was held in Akron, Ohio, the week of Aug. 10 to 16, according to the release.
To provide a safe “bubble” for players, caddies and tournament staff, temporary public closures throughout the tournament series have been made and are as follows. Buffalo Ridge is closed from Aug. 16 to 21, the adjacent Mountain Top course is closed from Aug. 16 to 26, and Ozarks National and Payne’s Valley will be closed from Aug. 22 to 26, the release stated.
Visit pgatour.com for additional event information including participating players, tees times and leaderboards.
