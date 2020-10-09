According to the calendar, there will be a lot to do in Hollister in 2021.
The Board of Aldermen on Oct. 1, approved a slate of permit applications for events all throughout 2021.
First, the board approved a special event application from State of the Ozarks for the Hollister Farmers Market. The 2020 Hollister Farmers Market finished up just recently. The 2021 version is scheduled to begin April 20 and run from 3-7 p.m. each Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, through Oct. 12. The market will operate at 108 Chad Lane, the same location as in 2020.
Next, the aldermen approved another special event permit application from State of the Ozarks – this one for the State of the Ozarks Festival, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18. The festival, which features arts, crafts, food, music and more, will take place on Downing Street.
Dale Grubaugh, with State of the Ozarks, was at the aldermen meeting.
“On behalf of 2020, I want to thank everyone,” Grubaugh said. “Everything went real well. We had a great first season for the farmers market, and we did have an excellent SOTO Fest this year, and we appreciate all your help.”
The aldermen then approved a special event permit application from the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce for the 2021 version of the Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 at the Hollister High School Football Stadium at 2112 BB Highway. The annual event includes an Easter egg hunt, as well as concessions and inflatables.
The aldermen then approved another application from the chamber for the annual Grape & Fall Festival. In 2021, the event is set for Oct. 9 on Downing Street.
Finally, the aldermen approved a permit application from the chamber for the 2021 Santa Train at the Historic Hollister Train Depot for Dec. 5, 2021. This annual event includes face-painting and balloons for children, goody bags and refreshments, and a visit with Santa Claus. Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce board Chairman John Hagey said he hopes the 2021 version of the Santa Train can be more like the traditional event people have come to know, but he told the aldermen the chamber is still determining the best way to conduct the 2020 version, which is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 6.
“This year’s Santa Train event is going to look much different, feel much different,” Hagey said. “Based on recommendations, we are looking at changing the name of the Santa Train event this year, just to kind of give some distance to what that is going to be.”
He said that when people think of the Santa Train, they envision people crowded in the depot to wait to get onto a small, enclosed train car to sit in Santa’s lap. Because of the pandemic, he said the event will look a lot different.
“We are trying to find ways to continue the event this year,” Hagey said. “We will have an all-outdoor, most likely drive-by, event with Santa Claus sitting under the depot (patio).”
He said nobody would pass through the depot, and there would be workers handing out goody bags to children in their cars. There will not be a train at this year’s event, he said.
“We are trying to work out exactly what that looks like,” he added. “Next year, we’re obviously hopeful we’ll be able to go back to normal, but we’ll see what 2021 has in store for us.”
The board did approve one event for this month. They gave approval to Sword Ministries for a tent revival at 108 Chad Ln. on Oct. 11-18. The petitioner initially requested a 20-day event, but some aldermen were concerned about occupying a public space for so long. After the petitioner agreed to an eight-day revival, the aldermen split their vote 2-2 with aldermen David Honey and David Willard voting “yes,” and Lamar Patton and Phil Carman voting “no.” Mayor David Tate broke the tie by voting to approve the petition.
