A man who crashed his vehicle in Branson last year while on the run from police pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for meth trafficking.
Andrew R. Trammell, 47, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty to possessing approximately six pounds of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Trammell, who was driving a Dodge Durango on U.S. 65 near EE Highway, on June 6, 2019. Trammell refused to stop and led the deputy in a pursuit southbound on 65 into Taney County. Trammell crashed the vehicle upon entering Branson, and fled on foot. He was apprehended by Branson police officers after a brief foot chase.
Officers searched the vehicle before towing it from the scene of the crash. Officers found a box on the floorboard between the front and back seats that contained approximately six pounds of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash.
This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver and Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Christian County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department; the Taney County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department; the Branson, Mo., Police Department; and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
