Over the weekend, the Taney County Health Department announced the confirmation of nine new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Health Department Director Lisa Marshall attended the Taney County Commission meeting on Monday, June 15 to give commissioners an update on COVID-19 case numbers and the steps taken by the health department after learning of a new case.
“We did see a lot of activity over this weekend,” Marshall said. “When we left the office Friday afternoon, we were sitting at 15 (cases), and as of this morning we’re sitting at 24 cases. So we had an influx of nine new cases over the weekend. Those were not all related to each other. They were a variety of individuals in a variety of settings,” said Marshall. “We have 11 recovered, two deaths and 11 active cases. So those active cases are what is considered individuals that are still in our community sick. However, of those 11, they’re either isolating at home or receiving healthcare at this point in time.”
On Monday, after Marshall’s meeting with the county commission, the health department confirmed a 25th case of COVID-19 in Taney County. In that case, the health department stated in a press release that the individual is isolating at home and that a communicable disease team was still working to identify close contacts and that the public would be notified of any potential community exposures.
Marshall also explained to commissioners that, when they learn of a new case, they conduct a disease intervention to determine everyone the case has been and anyone they’ve been in contact with. The health department then creates an itinerary of where that person, or persons, may have come in contact with the community before testing positive for COVID-19 to release to the public.
“If we’re not able to identify everybody we feel like’s been in close contact with an individual, that is when we’ll put out an itinerary that outlines where an individual has been and during what time periods,” she said. “We do that as a means of notifying the public of risk, so if somebody was at one of those establishments that they can take the appropriate measures just to monitor themselves and make sure they don’t start having those symptoms.”
The 16th coronavirus case, and the first of the weekend, was announced on Friday, June 12. On Monday June, 8, the case visited the Branson Post Office for five to 10 minutes, unmasked. On Tuesday June 9, the case was at the State of the Ozarks Farmers Market in Hollister from Noon to 7 p.m., unmasked. On Wednesday, June 10, the individual visited the Walmart on Branson Hills Parkway and the Branson Post Office, both during the mid-morning, and unmasked.
On Sunday morning, June 14, the health department announced five additional cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, June 2 the five cases visited the 76 Country Boulevard Walmart between 5 and 6 p.m., unmasked; the Phillip 66 gas station on U.S. 65 in Walnut Shade at around 9 a.m., while masked; and the Hy-Vee in Springfield during the mid-morning for around 39 minutes while masked and wearing gloves.
On Sunday night, June 14, three more COVID cases were confirmed by the health department. One of these new cases visited the Hollister Summer School from June 3 to June 12, unmasked. The Hollister School District also announced on Sunday that they would close the school on Monday, June 15 for a deep cleaning of the district’s facilities and buses. Summer school classes at Hollister resumed on Tuesday, June 16.
Marshall also informed commissioners that the newly confirmed cases do not directly point to any previous cases, which has the health department worried.
“So we are considering these to largely be community spread, meaning we can’t identify the source of where these infections came from,” Marshall said. “So that is where we get a little bit more concerned. If we were able to link these back to a previous case or a case out of another county, we would not be as concerned. But when we start seeing that people are getting this and we don’t know where, that’s when we get kind of worried.”
As the confirmation for all nine of these new COVID-19 cases were being made over the weekend, Marshall said her office was surprised.
“We were not surprised to see our case count increase. I think we are surprised to see that it has increased so quickly over these last 48 to 72 hours. We anticipated seeing a case here, a case there. Just because that is the nature of COVID is here, it’s not going anywhere. So we were expecting more of that type of trend,” said Marshall. “Just know that we are monitoring our numbers very closely, and then I think what will be telling is what happens over this next week. So was this just a really bizarre weekend or is this going to be our new trend moving forward? That has yet to be determined.”
Marshall added that for the southwest, Missouri region as a whole, the state is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases.
“Just before I came here, the state health department has basically let my office know that, over the last little bit here, southwest Missouri is seeing a faster increase in numbers than any other region in our state. So the state health department is actually preparing that we may be the next hotspot. So I don’t want to sound like an alarmist, but I do think it’s important that we make note of that, and then as a community, act appropriately.”
In order to take the proper defensive action, Marshall said her office is turning to the community for their help. As an example, she cited an incident in which two employees of a Springfield hair salon potentially exposed 140 clients and six other co-workers to the COVID-19 virus.
“We need people to be wearing face coverings when out. They have proven to be effective. We saw that with the Springfield Great Clips exposure. With that many people that were exposed, theoretically somebody should have tested positive. But the fact that Great Clips staff and everybody that came in was wearing masks, it’s a great mini experiment,” she said “So we are seeing that masks are working and slowing the transmission of the virus. We also need the community to be monitoring for six feet of distance between folks.”
Marshall added that things like staying home if you’re sick, having good hand hygiene and avoiding crowed areas are also all really important right now.
Anyone who visited the same locations on the corresponding dates as the positive cases are encouraged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Potential symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, headache, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
If you do begin to experience symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. For additional information visit taneycohealth.org.
