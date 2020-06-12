Branson’s aldermen have given initial approval of a petition that will expand a 76 Community Improvement District designed to help fund improvements along 76 Country Boulevard.
The petition was brought before the aldermen June 9 to add certain real property to the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District (CID) and passed its first reading.
According to a staff report from the city’s June 9 board of aldermen meeting, on behalf of certain property owners adjacent to the CID, a petition was filed to amend boundaries to add those properties to the 76 CID.
“On Feb. 14, 2020 a petition was filed with my office to add additional property to the 76 Entertainment CID,” said City Clerk Lisa Westfall.
Attorney Jacob Lowry, with Kutak Rock of Kansas City, was on hand to walk the aldermen through the process.
“Generally the community improvement district can expand property by adding land around it that’s contiguous, as long as a few requirements are met,” Lowry said.
“The executive director and city clerk mentioned on Feb. 14 we filed a petition and then it’s up to the city clerk, with my assistance, to review the petition to make sure it meets the statutory requirements set forth in the CID Act in Missouri statutes.”
The petition was then verified by the City Clerk and was deemed compliant with the CID Act.
“Generally, 50% of the property owners in the real property to be added and 50% of the assessed value in the property to be added, they have to consent yes to the addition to the community improvement district,” said Lowry. “So, I know that was a long process for the district to pull those consents together and submit the petition.”
All statutory requirements, have also been met according to Lowry.
“(Westfall) and I have done our due diligence in reviewing those consents,” said Lowry. “So once we can determine that the assessed value tests is met, which in this case was easily met, and the per capita owner test was met, then that kicks off certain statutory requirements including there’s a certain timeframe in which a public notice (must be given and) a public hearing must be held, which is what’s happening tonight. Then certain notices have to be published in the newspaper and also mailed to all the property owners within the district currently and the district to be added.
“The 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District is in place now. It is acting as it should, charging a 1% sales tax on sales inside the district, that will be a component of the added property. It’s a substantial amount of real property and a substantial amount of property owners. We’re happy to say that, standing here tonight, all statutory requirements have been met, and we’re able to move forward with the first reading of the ordinance to approve the addition of the property to the district.”
With the first reading’s unanimous approval by the aldermen, the final reading is scheduled to occur on June 23. This is subject to change until the agenda for the June 23 meeting is finalized and posted to the public.
