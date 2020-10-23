A house fire in Rockaway Beach, believed to be caused by a lightning strike, resulted in the death of two house cats on Oct. 20.
Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt reported that at 2:04 p.m. his crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 312 Wildwood Lane.
“It was actually some Lowe’s delivery guys (who) found the fire, which was the result of a lightning strike. When we arrived, the one end of the house, where the chimney was, the chimney was a metal pipe chimney with a wooden enclosure. It was well on fire, with the attic on fire,” said Berndt. “So when we arrived, we extinguished the exterior fire and went inside and pulled some (of the) ceiling and were able to get in the attic to extinguish the fire.”
Berndt said, as the home was in an area of Rockaway Beach without fire hydrants, firefighters had to haul water to the scene to extinguish the fire. Berndt said there were no human injuries, however two house pets were killed in the fire.
“When we searched the building there was nobody in it, but we did eventually find two cats that had hidden in a closet and they had both died,” Berndt said. “We had some difficulties finding the owner, but we were eventually able to by (Tuesday) evening.”
Berndt added that while the house was not completely destroyed by the fire, there was still significant damage to the home.
“The house was all open on the inside, so there’s heavy smoke damage throughout the entire building. The actual fire damage is limited to the kitchen, living room and some in the hallway,” said Berndt. “Then we had to pull some ceiling in one of the bedrooms to stop the fire in the attic, so one bedroom has some damage also, but that’s basically where we held the fire.”
Western Taney County Fire was provided mutual aid at the scene by the Forsyth Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District. Crews cleared the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m.
