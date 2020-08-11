The residents of Taney County will have a new assessor in January, and she has some ideas about how she wants to protect privacy.
During the Aug. 4 Primary Election, the race for Taney County Assessor was a close call with the winner, Susan C. Chapman, receiving 4,660 votes and Lyn Wieneke receiving 4,328 votes.
Following the election, Chapman said she’s very excited to have been selected for the job.
“I really appreciate the support I got from the community,” Chapman said. “I really look forward to working with the staff there. I think we can make some good changes in that department that will save money for the taxpayers, but also make it an enjoyable place for the staff to work.”
Chapman said one of the first things on her agenda when she gets into office is to look into the public and privacy settings of the assessors website.
“My key goal is to make the website more informative, but I also want to make it private so that individual property owners can just see their things. I’m going to discuss it with people. I’ve not discussed it with anybody yet, about making the names private, because there is so many problems going on with cyber crime. I’m wanting to protect the people of Taney County.”
Chapman added that as a real estate broker she has been notified of people who use property owner information found online to commit fraud.
“They’re actually generating property deeds and all sorts of things and taking over people’s real estate,” said Chapman. “I want to make sure people can’t get too much information right off the county website.
“I know we give an awful lot of information out on the accessors site for free. Some counties do. Some counties don’t,” Chapman said. “I don’t want to make it too difficult that a property owner can’t see their stuff. I want them to see it, but I don’t want someone over in another country being able to look it up and put together a whole profile based on somebody.”
Once in office, Chapman said she would also like to tackle the nightly rental properties in Taney County.
To the voters, Chapman said she wanted to thank them for believing in her and her ability to serve as assessor.
“I intend to do a good job, and they should feel free to contact me if they have questions or concerns,” said Chapman. “I’m working for them. I’m not an adversary. I’m not the person who’s raising their taxes. I’m working with the people of Taney County, because I work for them.”
Chapman is a long-time resident of Branson. She is a graduate of Branson High School and the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Chapman is a Real Estate Broker with Twenty First Century Investments LLC. Chapman first ran for Taney County Assessor in 2016, but lost to current assessor Chuck Pennel by less than 3% of the vote.
Pennel did not seek reelection to serve another term.
