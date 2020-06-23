Rockaway Beach has an all-new chamber of commerce.
On Friday, June 19, the new chamber held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for its new facility at 2602 State Highway 176 in Rockaway Beach.
Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce Vice President Marj Jones said after several years of no chamber in town, a group of area residents came together to bring back the organization.
“We got to together and decided that we needed the chamber back, because we know what Rockaway can be,” said Jones. “We know it will never be what it was, but we know what it can be, and that is what our goal is: To bring some businesses back in, get new business in and regrow Rockaway.”
The former chamber came to an end in February 2014. Former chamber president Bill Kitchin said that, due to the struggle to raise funds for annual Rockaway Beach events, including a talent show, a Fourth of July fireworks show and hydroplane boat races, the chamber had essentially ceased to exist, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
Alongside traditional chamber duties, it will also house online community radio station KRBC in it’s offices. Chamber Associate Director of Membership Services Rick Huff said that with the help of Chamber President Joe Inman, they hope to better serve chamber members through the power of radio.
“Joe Inman has been in the internet radio business for a number of years, so he knows how to put them together. We decided that it would be an excellent outlet to be able to broadcast from the Rockaway Chamber of Commerce building and give people the opportunity that have never done any advertising before,” said Huff. “So they will be able to reach customers that want to come here that may live clear over on the West Coast or East Coast and hear that radio station and think, ‘Hey, that sounds like a cool thing. Let’s come on down there.’ That’s what we’re after. That’s the purpose of the radio station.”
Huff added that chamber members will be given a 30-second radio spot that will play on KRBC every week.
“It gives business owners a way to advertise very, very inexpensively,” said Huff. “We can bump that up as many times as they want. It’s just going to be a lot of fun and a new experience for everybody.”
The Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce began reorganization efforts last year when they launched a Facebook page. Jones said things have recently moved a little faster since acquiring the new chamber offices.
“We got the building. We’ve had it a little over a month now. It’s taken us almost that entire month to do what you’re looking at right now as far as the new paint colors, the color scheme we’ve got going and bringing all the furniture in,” said Jones. “It was a candy store at one time. It was a little dime, trinket, tourist store for getting souvenirs at one time.”
Huff added, “This building has been here for a long, long time. I don’t know what all used to be in here before, but there’s been people that live in here, and they’ve moved on or whatever the case may be.”
Huff also said that they have created some welcome packets and will soon be dropping by all the local businesses to visit with them or they are invited to stop by the chamber offices to pick one up.
Jones said residents and visitors can also stop by the new office to pick up informational brochures on area businesses and attractions.
Rounding out the chamber staff is Membership Director Lisa Roberts and Secretary-Treasurer Cheryl Lamb.
Call 417-651-5722 or email rockawaycoc@gmail.com. The online radio station is also now live at krbcrockawaymoradio.radio12345.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.