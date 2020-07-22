Firehouse Bowfishing was operating their normal guide trip Monday night on Lake Taneycomo when an interesting discovery was made.
Near the edge of Lake Taneycomo’s shore, by the Branson Landing, a 17-inch baby alligator was discovered and retrieved.
“I run a bowfishing guide down there on Taneycomo, (and) I had clients out (Monday) night,” said Derek Marlin, owner and boat captain of Firehouse Bowfishing & Outdoors, LLC in Rogersville. “It was swimming along the bank whenever we were out there bowfishing, so we scooped it up with the net.”
Although it is unknown how the baby alligator got there, Francis Skalicky, media specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, helped provide some ideas.
“Periodically, we find exotic species that have been dumped into our lakes and streams,” said Skalicky. “These animals are not native to Missouri, they didn’t come from the wild. They came from a captive situation and, for whatever reason, the owner had decided that he or she couldn’t take care of them anymore.
“For whatever reason, it was being cared for and the owner discovered he couldn’t care for it anymore and because of that he or she thought, ‘I’ll do the humane thing and release it in the water.’ But in fact, that’s a very, very bad idea. The reason is, it’s not its habitat.”
However, Marlin said he has made sure that this baby alligator has found a new forever home in the hands of professionals who prefer to remain anonymous.
