Southern Missouri Arts Connection, SMAC, is working to bring art to everyone in the community.
Some of the ways SMAC will be doing that is by hosting summer camps, along with a member’s show July 3-31 in conjunction with the Hollister First Friday Art Walk.
“For the gallery, what we’re really excited about is the Branson-Hollister area doesn’t really have a gallery that has rotating exhibits, and we’re going to have monthly exhibits in our gallery and we’re going to have tourist shows and member shows and solo exhibits and theme-related shows,” said SMAC President & Program Director Tenille Neff.
“So they’ll always be something new, something interesting. We’re going to get artists in the community and outside the community to show, and we’re really just hoping to bring a wide range and variety of art to our area and give the artists a chance to show off their work to a new audience, but also give the community a chance to see all the different types of art that are being created in the Ozarks.”
SMAC’s summer camps will be held at the new SMAC Art Center located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.
Camps for ages 6-11 will be Creative Expressions Art Camp June 15-19, Messy Art Camp 1 July 13-17 and Messy Art Camp 2 July 20-24. All three will be instructed by Christine McAdara.
Camps for ages 11-14 include Camp De Vinci June 22-26 and Think Outside the Lines Camp July 6-10. Both will be instructed by Julie Zetina.
“The ideas for the Da Vinci art camp was born from my desire to blend art, science, engineering, design and creativity/imagination into units and lessons for my students at Blue Eye School,” said Instructor Julie Zetina in an email. “After 30 years of teaching art to public school children, I have to say that the nature of these Da Vinci lessons appeal to a wide spectrum of interests and I’m always looking for ways to reach every type of thinker/creator and brain.
“I hope to instill in the camp participants a curiosity for exploring, problem-solving, creating something with their own hands and mind ... and hopefully learning about one of the greatest creative geniuses to ever live. Ultimately, I want the kids to gain an appreciation for the artist, scientist, designer and engineer that lives inside of them, and not be intimidated by “doing it right” or the teacher’s way, but to stand on their own creative legs.”
Stay tuned to their website to learn more about their adult classes being offered in July.
A big topic on most people’s minds is the COVID-19 pandemic. However, rest assured, SMAC is working to ensure that their space is safe for everyone.
“One thing that’s really important about SMAC is that all of our class sizes are very small,” said Neff. “But, during the pandemic we’re keeping our class sizes at nine students for the summer camps. That way, there’s only 10 people in the space at one time. We have some social distancing measures that we’ll be taking in terms of the way the children interact and where they sit in seating.
“Hand-washing will be happening frequently and encouraged.”
SMAC also has rental options for artists for as low as $25 a month.
Although SMAC’s private studio spaces are already being rented, they still have options for artists who need a space to create and even interact with other artists. There’s also shelf rental space available to store supplies onsite so artists can come and go as they please.
”All of our private spaces have been rented, but we have levels of space rental that are as cheap at $25 a month for access to the studio (community room/classroom) and to be able to come in and create,” said Neff.
“I would love for people to know about that so those people who are looking for a place outside of their home to be creative and maybe to socialize with other artists and be inspired by other artists. We have options for them to come and use our studio space when their classes aren’t in session and spread out and be creative.”
To learn more about SMAC’s rental space click on the ‘MORE’ tab on the website, then click ‘SMAC ART CENTER”.
For information about Southern Missouri Arts Council, including costs for classes or space rental, visit smac-art.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.