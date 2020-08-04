After the Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted down a resolution to permanently close the Branson Recycle Center on July 28, city leaders are working on a proposal for the county to take over the operation.
At the Taney County Commission meeting on Aug. 3, the commissioners were joined by Branson Director of Public Works Keith Francis and Branson Environmental Specialist Mona Menezes for a discussion on the Branson Recycle Center.
Due to COVID-19, the recycle center was temporarily closed “due to health and safety issues” and remains closed as of press time. Branson residents pay taxes for the recycling center that is open to the Taney County government, Hollister schools, Stone County Courthouse, Indian Point recreation area and any person/business regardless of where they reside, including outside the city and even state limits, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
Since the city began looking into options on closing or cutting spending on the costly recycle center, Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield said he’s been receiving a number of phone calls and emails from county residents on the issue. Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams said he’s also been hearing from his constituents.
“We started having people throughout the community I know reach out to me, and I know people reached out to (Eastern Commissioner) Sheila (Wyatt) as well,” said Williams. “I think we’re now in a position to where we may be able to assist or look at different options for recycling throughout Taney County.”
Wyatt confirmed that she’s also heard from residents who, more than anything, want to protect the environment.
“Our citizens have shown that they are very much in favor of recycling, from the phone call and the emails,” said Wyatt. “We’ve traveled to other counties to visit their (recycle centers) and see. We’ve gotten budgets from Monett and Christian (County) and the breakdown of just trying to go into it with our eyes as open as we can and to try to, my goal, is to do the best that we can. Taking from those counties, saying how they would improve if they were starting from scratch.”
Wyatt also said it was her understanding that the discussion was brought to the commission because the city of Branson no longer wants to continue operating the recycle center.
Francis confirmed Wyatt’s understanding as correct and presented the proposal he was given by Branson City Administrator Stan Dobbins to share with the county commission.
“Our budget this year was $265,000, approximately. That’s what our budget was this year and that was one of the first things we cut when we went to our COVID budget, because our tax dollars were down so far,” said Francis. “What we would like you to do is take our equipment we’ve got. If you all want to take the equipment and utilize it at the transfer station location or wherever you guys choose. That’s kind of our proposal right now.”
Francis added that the equipment that would be given to the county from the recycle center would be anything that was purchased using grants received by the city.
During the nearly hour-and-a-half-long discussion, the conversation was also directed toward properly educating residents on the do’s and don’ts of recycling.
“We have really, really low contamination rates, because (of) working so hard and so consistently with all our citizens. (Former Branson Environmental Specialist) Debbie (Redford) will tell you, outreach and education will make you a successful program or a failure,” said Menezes. “If you don’t train them, what is actually recyclable, they do what’s called wish-cycling and ‘I hope you can do this styrofoam cup and a straw, so I’m going to throw it in there even though it’s not really recyclable.’ We work with every citizen every time, so they know what’s recyclable, and they don’t bring us trash for the most part.”
The discussion also included where the recycle center equipment could be set up if the county were to take things over. Taney County Road Administrator Devon Huff shared his idea to make a county transfer station at the intersection of Highway F and U.S. 160 the new recycle center.
“That’s kind of more of a – it’s not quite as centralized – location off to itself where you could do everything you needed to do,” said Huff. “We got our tin and aluminum that we currently do in the trailer that we have. Purina was willing to bring a container down again. The only other deal would be to get a contract with somebody to do our paper, plastic and cardboard.”
When asked approximately how many people take advantage of the Branson Recycle Center, Menezes shared that it’s about 20,000 year.
“Break that up between 52 weeks and six days a week, but that is only the people that are coming in between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. We have those 24-hour trailers, one at the church and one outside the gate, and those are full every morning. So we’re not able to count the number of cars that, that would have been. I think it would be more then if we didn’t limit it to just those eight hours,” said Menezes. “I think if you move it out there, you will not have that kind of participation, because it’s not as convenient. I don’t think people will drive out there.”
Huff also provided an answer to Williams when he asked how much money it would take to retrofit one of the F Highway buildings to make it suitable for a facility.
“You’re looking at right at $5,000 to re-phase electric to get it to the building. You’re talking around $5,000 for the new roof it would need,” said Huff. “You’re talking probably $15,000 to $20,000 by the time you’d get one of the places where you’d frame a wall in to where you can have your different bins for plastic, cardboard, tin, aluminum.”
The meeting also included a discussion on household hazardous waste, which the Branson center currently accepts. Huff proposed that the county could bring in a hazardous waste trailer during the bi-yearly county clean-up. The current employees of the Branson Recycle Center were also a topic of discussion. Francis said, since they shut down the center due to COVID, those employees have been reassigned to the Branson Street Department.
“The recycle center is always your government’s happy place,” said Menezes. “It’s where people feel that I’m just an ordinary citizen, and here’s something that the government is doing for me. It’s a very positive point of contact.”
At the end of the discussion, the commissioners requested the city provide them with a list of all the recycle center equipment that would be included as part of the proposed transfer and a budget breakdown of the city’s cost to operate the recycle center.
No motions or formal action was taken on this topic by the commission.
Sure would like to see a recycle center open. The proposed site is just down the road from our house. The roads are pretty busy so addressing traffic safety I'm sure would be one of the County's goals.
