On Monday, Aug. 24, Taney County Assessor Chuck Pennel was presented with an award in appreciation for his many years of service to the county.
The award was presented by the Taney County Board of Equalization, who wanted to honor Pennel for his 15 years of dedication and service to Taney County.
“I have seen Mr. Pennel first hand, do his very best, to treat the citizens of our county with fairness and integrity,” said Board of Equalization Chairman Jeff Reynolds.
Pennel severed eight years as Taney County Presiding Commissioner and seven years as the Taney County Assessor.
Pennel chose not to seek reelection this year and will be retiring at the end of his current term. Susan Chapman won the Aug. 4 Republican Primary to become the next assessor.
