On July 20, the Taney County Commission approved the placement of signage on the doors of the Taney County Courthouse asking visitors to please wear a face covering before entering the building.
At the Monday morning meeting, the commission discussed whether face coverings should be required inside the courthouse. Several county elected officials and department heads discussed implementations they’ve made in their own offices.
Taney County Recorder Jody Stahl shared what she has been doing in her office.
“I’m limiting patrons inside my office. As most of you know, I’m pretty blessed with a large office. We’ve got a lot of space that we can spread out. So I feel like social distancing is a good, acquirable thing that we can do,” said Stahl. “When customers call, they ask if we are requiring masks here at the county, and I tell them, or have the deputies tell them, ‘No, not right now. It’s not required, but it is strongly recommended.’ I would say about a third of my customers are compliant with that.
“So, I’m fine with the way that we are doing it. I don’t think requiring a mask is necessarily a good thing, and I’d like to leave it up to choice.”
Following Stahl’s comments, Taney County Assessor Chuck Pennel also shared what they’ve implemented in his office, which included putting up a couple of doors for both the real estate and personal property offices.
“As I was sitting there thinking and listening to what’s being said, I’m pretty sure that I have folks in our office, well I’m quite sure that some do not want to be forced to wear a mask. There may be others, there’s a pretty good chance, that might think its a good thing,” said Pennel. “So here we are. Some are for it. Some are against it. We did last week, in our mapping department, which is not as easy to have social distancing we did put up a note that you would be required to wear a mask in the mapping department office.”
Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams said on behalf of the offices located in the HR and Accounts Payable hallway that there was some concern there.
“They want employees when they come in to wear a mask. I don’t have a problem with making them mandate that for whenever they’re in there,” said Williams. “I’m sure when they’re sitting in their own office by themselves they’re not wearing a mask and nor should they. They’re in their own private space that’s enclosed, four wall and a door.”
Taney County Collector Mona Cope said that to help with social distancing, they’ve set up a barrier gate at their office door.
“If customers come up with a mask, we go to the customers. So if they’re wearing a mask, I’ll put on a mask.
“If they need to talk more in depth, I can go out into the hallway or into a workroom and talk with them,” said Cope. “Our office is small where the employees work, so we don’t have much room for social distancing. I did provide masks for everyone, but it’s their choice if they put it on or not. At this time it’s voluntary.”
Assistant Taney County Highway Administrator Denzil Brown, who was one of three people wearing a mask during the commission meeting, was asked by Williams to share his thoughts on a mask requirement.
“I wear a mask by my choice. I’m going to wear one whether it’s mandatory or not. I think it’s a manner of self preservation for people. They just have to make that decision,” said Brown. “I don’t know that mandating them, you’re still going to have people that don’t want to do that. I don’t have a problem with the common grounds or common area.”
During the discussion, Taney County Treasurer Melanie Smith also voiced her thoughts on masks.
“I’d just like to add that I’m not for the employees having to wear masks in the individual offices,” said Smith. “Like the collector might block off her (office) so the public is in the hallway. Then we have to walk to our office and we’re walking by all the people that they don’t want in their office if that makes sense. So I’d like to see the public wearing the masks just in the hallways.”
After hearing the thoughts of those who spoke at the meeting, Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt, who joined the meeting via phone conference, said what she would like to see the commission do.
“The county commission does have control of the building,” said Wyatt. “We chose several weeks ago that if you have flu-like symptoms, we put on the doors, not to enter. I would hope the county commission would error on the side of the health and safety of our employees and require those ... entering the building to wear face coverings. That’s my opinion.”
Williams said he felt the consensus of the discussion had been to have people wear masks while in the hallways and public areas, but leave it up to each of the elected officials and department heads to implement what they’d like for their individual offices and departments.
“If offices need to interact and work together, I think everyone within the courthouse will respect each other, regardless of their views,” Williams said. “So if the request is, we’d prefer you have a mask on when you come in, I don’t think there will be a mask shaming.
“I don’t think there’s anything like that here. I think everyone will probably work together and get along to make sure we go through this civilly and productively.”
Williams also posed the question of whether or not to make the face coverings request an administrative decision or pass a motion. While Williams and Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield both agreed that face coverings should be an administrative decision and something that wouldn’t need a motion, Wyatt moved the other direction by making a motion to “please wear face coverings before entering the building.”
Scofield seconded Wyatt’s motion after Williams said he would not be seconding it, because he thought they were going to do it administratively.
However, the motion passed unanimously. No time period of how long the signage would be in place or when the new signage would be posted was discussed.
