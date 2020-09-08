The 17th Annual Indian Rally on Indian Point set a new record for themselves and raised $56,000 for the Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis.
Every year at the rally, an Indian Motorcycle is auctioned off, and the proceeds are then donated to the Shriners Hospital.
Danny Flucke came up with the idea for the Indian Motorcycle auction (raffle) seven years ago.
This year, Joe and Kristal Malone from Kansas City were the winners of the Indian Motorcycle raffle.
The annual event is held at, and hosted by, Hunter’s Friend Resort with the sponsorship of the Indian Owners Association.
According to Hunter’s Friend Resort owner Mike Kugler, it’s the “oldest Indian Motorcycle rally in the nation.”
In June, Danny Flucke, Hunter’s Friend Resort and Indian Owners Association were recognized with a plaque located in Shriners new wing for their donations to the hospital.
Before this year’s rally, held Aug. 23-30, over $200,000 had been raised through the auction in seven years for the hospital.
Next year’s rally will be held May 16-23, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.